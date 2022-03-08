Home > Style > Fashion > LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Pat Chayanit
08 Mar 2022 10:00 AM

Lifestyle Asia
Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite style stars.

As we welcome the month of February, we couldn’t possibly pass up on the chance to delve into the wardrobe of our latest digital cover star — the impeccably stylish, up-and-coming actress Pat Chayanit. 

As we get to know the well-loved actress taking the screens of Bangkok and beyond by storm, we decode some of Pat’s favourite looks for an exclusive glimpse into her personal style. From her love for small bags to her all-time favourite timepiece, swipe ahead for our style anatomy of the buzzing actress and influencer. 

[All images courtesy of IG @chayanitpat]

