18 Jan 2023 03:00 PM

Suga of BTS has been named Valentino’s latest global ambassador

Sushmita Mahanta

Valentino has named South Korean rapper Suga from BTS as their latest brand ambassador. Suga, aka Min Yoongi, will now be joining the Rome-based fashion house’s ambassadors called ‘Di.VAs.’(Different Values).

The news comes a day after Dior signed BTS’ Jimin as their global brand ambassador.

BTS has been in a close relationship with the fashion world for quite some time now. From the group modelling for Louis Vuitton in 2021, to Kim Taehyung aka V attending a Celine show in Paris last year, the members’ interest in fashion has never been a secret.

Suga to lead the Maison Valentino Essentials campaign

After collaborating with the esteemed fashion brand, K-pop artist Suga will be seen fronting the Maison Valentino Essentials campaign that is dedicated to the brand’s menswear staples.

Talking about their partnership with Suga, the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli said that the rapper is “a multifaceted artist. He is an interpreter and uses his talent and his work to express himself with energy and authenticity. He perfectly embodies everything that Di.VA’s testimonials stand for including diversity, inclusivity, creativity and passion. We are truly delighted to be with him, and we are sure that we will work together on many beautiful projects in the future,” as reported by Starnews Korea.

Suga, who himself supports diversity, says, “Everyone has different dreams and different values. Maison Valentino and creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli have been supportive of this diversity, and so am I. I am delighted to be a Valentino Di.VA and I am truly delighted to be part of the Maison Valentino Essentials campaign.”

More about Maison Valentino Essentials

Termed ‘selection and reflection’ by Piccioli, the new Maison Valentino Essentials is an elite mixture of tailored blazers, detailed scarfs, blouses, coats, suits, oversized jackets, pajama-esque shirts, bermuda shorts and comfortable trousers.

Ahead of the announcement of being one of the brand ambassadors for the label, Suga from BTS attended a Lakers vs. Mavericks game at the Crypto arena in LA in a full suited look from the Maison Valentino Essentials.

(Main image credit: charts_k/Twitter; Featured image credit: MaisonValentino/Twitter)

A PhD research scholar, Sushmita is a full-time writer and a part time poet. Clashing and colliding with words since childhood, there was nothing better than writing she could do to make a living. Notepads are Sushmita's one true love -- the unbothered victims drowned in the ink of her pen. An avid fan of K-pop and K-dramas, she mostly writes about Korean culture and entertainment. When not writing, Sushmita is dancing, reading, collecting books, learning about fashion, art, motion pictures, and appreciating BTS.

 
