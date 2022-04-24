Enjoy a summer of sustainability with Emporio Armani SS22

Check out some highlights from Emporio Armani SS22, the coolest sustainable collection of the season.

Green really is the new black. This summer, Emporio Armani have revealed a sustainable collection that celebrates the vibrancy of the season as well as respecting the need for more responsibly produced fashion.

[All images courtesy of Emporio Armani]

Playing with striking patterns and vivid colours, the sustainable Emporio Armani SS22 capsule collection comes in a range of innovative fabrics that have been through carefully monitored green production processes.

The creative inspiration comes from the idea of a “concrete jungle surfer”, combining themes of city living, tropical colours, and summery beach days. Taking on the free-spirited energy of these creative communities, the Armani house have adopted their attitudes and channelled it into the essence of the collection. There are plenty of hints of sporty and dynamic silhouettes, from swimsuits to cycling sets, as well as oversized shirts and workwear jackets for an energetic sea-to-city vibe.

How else does this collection promote sustainable fashion? The inks used to print this season’s psychedelic colour scheme are all completely fluoride-free. These electric pinks, blues, and oranges are then presented on recycled blends of cotton and nylon. Other items in the sustainable collection include organic cotton denim jeans, recycled elastase vests,987 and a new bio-based accessories collection.

As fashion becomes more rooted to the earth, Emporio Armani are ensuring their lead in this green movement with their latest gender-fluid SS22 collection. Revealing a noticeably more colourful and vibrant collection than their previous, they seem to be bringing out the summer sun in celebration of new positive change.

For more information, visit www.armani.com.