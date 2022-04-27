The best summer shoes to wear to work, from sandals to mules

As the temperatures rise, the wardrobe changes. Here are the best summer shoes you can wear to work to spruce up your summertime officewear.

Morning commutes no longer include a stroll to and from the bedroom as our lives return to conventional work routines. And so slipping on comfortable summer work shoes that can survive long commutes and scorching hot days is a must. From comfortable flats to classic slingbacks, we’ve rounded up the best summer work shoes to get you prepped for the warm temperatures.

The best summer shoes to wear to work (plus, where to shop)

Ballet Flats

For something a bit more polished and comfortable, opt for a pair of ballet flats, which are not only ideal for hot days but also ticks the comfort box.

Espadrilles

What’s old is new again, and espadrille-style shoes are no exception. You can make them as formal or as casual as you want with ties, buckles, and ankle straps.

Summer Loafers

Summer loafers in a lightweight woven or raffia style that you may wear without socks are a must-have. Why not pair your new summer shoes with your favourite woven bag for an ultra-put-together office look?

Fisherman Sandal

A fisherman sandal will be your go-to this summer. What’s the best part, aside from the comfort they provide? You don’t have to worry about getting a fresh pedicure every now and then.

Block Heels

The triangle heels make them easy to walk in, and they’re trendy enough to go with almost every outfit.

Buckle Slides

Despite being extremely comfortable, you’ll look smart wearing them to work with a midi dress or a matching co-ord set.

