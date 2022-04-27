facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > The best summer shoes to wear to work, from sandals to mules
The best summer shoes to wear to work, from sandals to mules
Style
27 Apr 2022 07:00 PM

The best summer shoes to wear to work, from sandals to mules

Anushka Narula
The best summer shoes to wear to work, from sandals to mules
Style
The best summer shoes to wear to work, from sandals to mules

As the temperatures rise, the wardrobe changes. Here are the best summer shoes you can wear to work to spruce up your summertime officewear.

Morning commutes no longer include a stroll to and from the bedroom as our lives return to conventional work routines. And so slipping on comfortable summer work shoes that can survive long commutes and scorching hot days is a must. From comfortable flats to classic slingbacks, we’ve rounded up the best summer work shoes to get you prepped for the warm temperatures.

[Hero and featured image credit: Castañer]

The best summer shoes to wear to work (plus, where to shop)

Ballet Flats

summer work shoes
Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

For something a bit more polished and comfortable, opt for a pair of ballet flats, which are not only ideal for hot days but also ticks the comfort box. 

Shop our top picks

Espadrilles

summer work shoes
Image: Courtesy Unsplash

What’s old is new again, and espadrille-style shoes are no exception. You can make them as formal or as casual as you want with ties, buckles, and ankle straps.

Shop our top picks

Summer Loafers

summer work shoes
Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Shop our top picks

Summer loafers in a lightweight woven or raffia style that you may wear without socks are a must-have. Why not pair your new summer shoes with your favourite woven bag for an ultra-put-together office look?

Fisherman Sandal

Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

A fisherman sandal will be your go-to this summer. What’s the best part, aside from the comfort they provide? You don’t have to worry about getting a fresh pedicure every now and then.

Shop our top picks

Block Heels

The triangle heels make them easy to walk in, and they’re trendy enough to go with almost every outfit.

Shop our top picks

Buckle Slides

Image: Courtesy Dior by Birkenstock

Despite being extremely comfortable, you’ll look smart wearing them to work with a midi dress or a matching co-ord set.

Shop our top picks

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

Fashion Shoes Summer Summer Shoes work shoes
You might also like ...
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.