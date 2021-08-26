10 work-from-home outfit ideas, inspired by Thai celebrities

Thai celebrities are working from home just like all of us. It’s interesting for fans, as they’re showing a glimpse of their life in lockdown with various styles of work-from-home outfits.

It can be said that the pandemic has inspired a new kind of fashion movement. We’ve seen many Thai celebrities who try to bring fun to the work-from-home atmosphere by incorporating fun elements into their everyday wear. Not only does it add flair, but it’s also pleasing for us to see. Here, we’ve curated a list of Thai celebrities and their fashionable work-from-home outfits to check out. Perhaps it will inspire your own.

Vatanika wears silky pyjamas

Vatanika unveiled an entire home collection during the pandemic, featuring a variety of silky pyjamas. She wears them herself at home, blurring the lines between nightwear and daywear.

Mai Davika wears an apron

Mai Davika’s chic apron undoubtedly makes a good gardening outfit while working from home. Paired with a bandana, it’s easy to wear and convenient when doing different things around the house.

Yaya flaunts denim overalls

It’s not secret that Yaya Urassaya Sperbund is a fan of gardening. This lockdown has proven that multiple times. Here, she sports denim overalls to tend to her plants in ’90s style.

Pok Mindset brings hip-hop home

Pok Mindset serenaded his fans from the rooftop of his house. He flaunted braids and hip-hop swag, which shows you can get a little edgy with your work-from-home outfit, too.

Kao Supassara is cosy in a knit dress

Kao Supassara styles herself with a knit dress for a classy yet cosy work-from-home outfit. It pairs perfectly with her dog, and keeps things comfy yet cute.

Nine Naphat flaunts resort wear

Nine Naphat went easy on his work-from-home outfit with a casual Hawaiian shirt and shorts. It’s a great way to bring summer fun to your home.

Aom Sushar is sophisticated in a two-piece set

Aom Sushar shines elegantly with a two-piece set from Morning Cheri. It looks extremely put-together, yet is very easy to wear.

Tor Thanapob show off his ankles with ankle pants

Tor Thanapob looks handsome in his work-from-home outfit with ankle pants. This essential smart-casual piece certainly helps to bring the outside vibe to the inside, and still maintains an office-appropriate look. He styles it more casually with sandals.

Namtan Chalita highlight activewear

Known for her creative Tiktok content, Namtan Chalita slays in her colourful collections by Vaya Sportswear. It serves as a little motivation for all of us to sweat in style too.

Lydia Sarunrat and Demi don matching outfits

Lydia Sarunrat is joined by her adorable daughter Demi in matching outfits by Sretsis. Definitely a cute way to dress up if you’re staying home with family.