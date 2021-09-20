Why Thai fisherman pants are the best pants for slowly going out again

There were times when we only wore Thai fisherman pants to get massages, or packed them almost ironically as souvenirs for our foreign friends. Those times have long passed.

As Bangkok slowly opens up again, and we carefully dip a toe outside to cafes and early dinners, there’s no denying that getting dressed has become a different affair.

Pre-pandemic, Bangkokians were high on their heels and excited in their crops, collars, and Cartier bracelets. We loved going out, and we loved dressing slightly formal for the occasion. Almost two years since the wide spread of COVID-19, however, fashion in the city has taken an interesting turn.

For one, we don’t look with disgust upon ugly sandals anymore. We’ve embraced bucket hats for unwashed hair. Everyone knows that athleisure is totally A-okay for grabbing coffee. And lately, if you’ve been spotting what we’ve been spotting, even the humble Thai fisherman pant is making a comeback.

Of course, a part of the phenomenon is wholly understandable. Thai fisherman pants are extremely comfortable. They’re one-size-fits-all, and can even be considered genderless clothing. They’re the ideal eating pants (something we’ve been doing a lot of), and all that wrapping and draping has a wonderful way of concealing post-pandemic weight gain. Now, with more brands turning their eye upon the classic Thai-style trousers, there’s even a lot of interesting designs, materials, and styles to choose from.

You could wear them with a bikini top on your next road trip to Hua Hin. You could wear them at home when you’re hosting a cosy dinner. We find them most appealing, however, out in the concrete jungle, paired with a smart bag and some flats (or heels!) as well as a crisp shirt or white tee.

Thai fisherman pants: could they become an urban style staple? Curiously, we sussed out a few independent fashion brands that are stocking them at the moment just in case. Given that Instagram shopping has become a close companion during pandemic nights, we’ve also included only Instagram stores for this feature. It felt right.

