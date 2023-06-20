Thai quiet luxury fashion brands you should check out

We are not in the era where fashion needs to be loud anymore. It is all about pursuing luxury in silence, or what we call quiet luxury. Here are some Thai quiet luxury fashion brands that will help you achieve this ‘Old Money’ aesthetic.

Many may be in doubt as to why fashion brands are turning to embrace subtleties or a more quiet luxury approach. Whilst quiet luxury has been in long circulation within elite circles only, it has lately made its way to the common public, following recent online spotlights on Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial outfits, the pricey fashion on HBO show Succession, and even the wedding of Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge. In Thailand, we have seen the trend growing too, as it is favoured by many celebrities, and Suquan Bulakul being one of the pioneers. In turn, quiet luxury in Thailand has also become an expression of lifestyle.

Quiet luxury dressing refers to dressing in neutral colours, with no obvious logo, and featuring timelessly designed items — all worn very effortlessly. To embody quiet luxury requires the combination of high quality materials and seamless tailoring, too. Simply put, it’s a ‘yes’ to elegance, but a big ‘no’ to ostentatiousness.

Whilst international quiet luxury fashion brands are many and plenty, we’re zooming in on our local market for this feature. Below, find a list of Thai quiet luxury brands, in case you feel like hopping on the trend. We’ve highlighted a few key Thai quiet luxury fashion staples you should add to your collection, too.

Thai quiet luxury fashion brands and key pieces to shop

Vvon Sugunnasil

Subtle design, high quality materials, and exquisite tailoring: Vvon Sugunnasil checks all the boxes for a Thai quiet luxury fashion brand. Whilst the principal products here are suits and suit jackets, Vvon strengthens the sense of quiet luxury in his designs through the use neutral colours, which work brilliantly for both men and women.

Vickteerut

From mini cocktail dresses to jumpsuits, Vickteerut can fill up your wardrobe plenty of Thai quiet luxury design. With decades-long experience of being a frontrunner when it comes to Thai fashion, Vickteerut suits every occasion the modern woman of 2023 can think of. Worthy to mention are Vickteerut’s top-notch signature sleeveless designs – this is how you really do quiet luxury in a tropical country.

Pacharee

When it comes to quiet luxury, accessories are essential to complete the look. Pacharee can complement your Thai quiet luxury outfit with uniquely designed pieces made of pearl and gemstones. Pacharee’s take on simple, yet high-quality materials, with lavish design speaks volume of the brand’s commitment to luxury Thai jewellery. Check out their classics section, featuring everything from earrings to bracelets, for your Thai quiet luxury jewellery fit.

Asava

We could not overlook Asava when creating a list of Thai quiet luxury brands. A renowned figure in the world of Thai fashion, Polpat Asavaprapha, founder of Asava effortlessly upholds the notion of Thai quiet luxury fashion. The brand has released quiet luxury pieces for longer than the current trend has been around, and features a variety of items that are fit for all occasions, from office days to gala nights.

