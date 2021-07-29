6 Thai tote bag brands to carry grocery shopping

For the time being, the supermarket is the most visited place for us. It is the only occasion where we get to kind of dress up lately, so why not pair it with a sophisticated Thai tote bag to suit?

As we try to live a more eco-conscious lifestyle, it’s important to reduce your use of single-use plastic bags and invest in a good tote bag to take shopping. However, a functional tote bag need not be mono-colour or even merely rectangular in design. Featuring different materials (including recycled cotton), scroll down for our favourite Thai tote bag brands of the minute.

[Hero Image Credit: Everyday Karmakamet]

iwannabangkok Cloudy Lego Summer Tote

Is this rainbow print iwannabangkok bag a must-have item for all Bangkokians? We think so. Made from faux fur, it’s soft, cosy, and playful. Designed to be an open tote, it’s easy to drop multiple items into it as you shop along.

Price: THB 1090

shop now

Waterandothers I Am Water Supermarket Bag

Feminine and functional, this I Am Water Supermarket Bag is specifically designed by Waterandothers to carry to the supermarket. It features the brand’s logo against a checkered print on canvas, and is sturdy enough to carry heavier groceries. We love how it is both practical and stylish, from grocery shopping to beach vacations.

Price: THB 1390

shop now

Born on Saturday Sustainable Recyclé À Porter Tote Bag

Arguably the best of this bunch for those looking for an eco-friendly tote bag, this Born on Saturday Sustainable Recyclé À Porter is handmade with entirely recycled cotton, and features no bleaching or regenerated fibres. It comes with a green message that reveals how much you care about the environment. A message that is true to the product.

Price: THB 1490

shop now

Everyday Karmakamet Fruit Bag

Maybe you’re looking for something foldable to fit in your pouch. This Everyday Karmakamet Fruit Bag can meet those needs. What we love about this Everyday Karmakamet Fruit Bag is that you can hide the entire tote bag within the little lemon. It’s also reusable, washable, and lightweight, ideal for grocery shopping.

Price: THB 450

shop now

Taya Living Cleo Bag

More than just a bag, Thai tote bag brand Taya Living makes multi-function designs. Their Cleo Bag, for example, can be both your daily bag and your home decor item. It is handcrafted and eco-friendly and extremely roomy and durable. It’s ideal for heavier supermarket items like bottles and jars.

Price: THB 2650

shop now

Marnie Gardener Small Basket Bag

Basket bags are back in fashion, and Marnie knows this. Whilst the bag is made from plastic, it shows a more sustainable to use plastic waste, creating a contemporary and stylish multicolour plaid print tote bag. Long-lasting, it’s a shopping bag that can accompany you on many adventures.

Price: 890

shop now