10 best Hermès Constance bag alternatives to get the look for less

Love the sleek lines of the Hermès Constance, but still paying off the gas bills? Here are 10 alternatives that give you the look for less.

Dating back to the 19th century, French haute fashion house Hermès has always been inextricably linked to the gated and guarded world of high luxury. At its inception, the label established itself as a forerunner in the equestrian world in manufacturing bespoke saddles for noblemen. This in turn, led to the creation of other horseriding accompaniments that included, chiefly, bags that were used for the transportation of saddles and equestrian equipment.

The segue into leather accessories wasn’t too far-fetched from that point, with the first Hermès bags being introduced in the 1920s after the wife of Émile-Maurice, who headed the company at the time, complained that she couldn’t find a handbag that suited her needs.

In the modern fashion pantheon, Hermès has been credited with some of the most recognisable and indeed, coveted bag designs in memory. Aside from the well-loved Birkin and Kelly, this also includes the Constance bag that debuted in 1959.

A seminal design by Catherine Chaillet and named in honour of her fifth child, the Hermes Constance bag takes function to greater heights by offering a truly hands-free option to the label’s offerings. Featuring chamfered corners and a prominent ‘H’ lock closure at its front, it became an immediately recognisable symbol of the house despite running against the grain of more established Hermes symbols such as the sangles, the touret turnlock, and the padlock.

Now, it forms an essential part of every Hermes collector’s trifecta of foundational styles, often included in the popular ‘BKC’ abbreviation: Birkin, Kelly, Constance. Offered in a medley of both bovine and exotic leather options, the sky is the limit where picking the perfect Hermes Constance is concerned, with budgetary constraints being typically the most common factor to take into account.

But for those still saving up for their very first Constance bag, you’ll be glad to know that there have been more than just a few alternatives that have been introduced over the past few decades that can do a splendid job of filling that Constance-shaped void in your wardrobe. Let us prove our case with some of our favourite Hermes Constance luxury bag alternatives.

Feature and hero image credits: Coach, Mulberry