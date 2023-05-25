The Dua Lipa x Versace collaboration is here

Versace’s La Vacanza 2023 collection, co-designed by Donatella Versace and Dua Lipa, has finally arrived.

The fashion world has always forged unique collaborations, but the ones that get our G.O.A.T recognition are the ones between friends. The latest in this series is the Versace La Vacanza 2023 women’s collection designed by Donatella Versace and Dua Lipa.

Long-time compadres and purveyors of high glam fashion, the Versace designer and the ‘New Rules’ singer released the collection in Cannes last night. Yes, bang in the middle of the Cannes Film Festival, adding to the flurry of excitement the French seaside town was facing. The swish guest list at the private event included Troye Sivan, Rina Sawayama and Peggy Gou, F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, and Rosie Huntington-Whitely to name a few.

The collaboration has a long time in the making with Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace bouncing off ideas each other for a bit. It’s high-octane fashion, old Hollywood glamour and a bit of Barbiecore all rolled into. Talking about the theme of the collection, Donatella Versace shares, “I love the summer and for me, this collection celebrates the very best of that time of year. Gorgeous colours, fun prints, and light silhouettes. This is the perfect summer collection—from lying by the pool in a fun printed bikini to dressing up to dance on hot summer evenings in the perfect evening dress—these clothes immediately make me think of my holidays and being in the sun.”

The collection holds the oomph worthy of a night out with metallic miniskirts, shimmery bikinis and butterfly accessories (a signature of Dua Lipa). The butterfly and ladybug prints originally featured in the Versace Spring-Summer 1995 and have been reworked for this collection. Adding to that are terry cotton beachwear, beach layers and bralette tops with accessories like the mini Repeat hobo bag, the stack loafers and high-shine boots. Not to miss, the signature Medusa and Greca jewellery all bedecked with crystals. Already available for purchase in Versace boutiques and the website, this is one collection that is warming our cold, cold heart for summer.