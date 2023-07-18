Dior takes over The Surin Phuket with a Dioriviera pop-up store

Calling all fashionistas: it’s time to head to The Surin Phuket to experience Dior’s Dioriviera pop-up store.

It is well known that Dior picks a few key cities worldwide to host a pop-up showcasing the Dioriviera collection every year. With that, for 2023, the French luxury fashion house once again chose Thailand, but this time has headed to the south. From today until July 30, 2023, guests can head to The Surin Phuket in Thailand for the Dioriviera pop-up store.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: DIOR]

This super exclusive pop-up shop presents one of this year’s summer capsule collections. For the 2023 Dioriviera collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of women’s goods, continues to focus on the Toile de Jouy Sauvage, Dior’s iconic house motif. This print is on scarves, tote bags, the Lady Dior, Dway mules, J’Adior pumps, and many ready-to-wear clothing items. Another main focus of this season is the colour combination of tan pink and grey tones. Besides that, there is also the Maison Collection with elegant porcelain, water bottles, yoga mats, and even surfboards. Some of these items are limited edition, so those who love a collector’s item should grab them before they’re sold out.

However, that’s only one part of this dreamy world of Dioriviera. To further enhance the one-of-a-kind Dior experience, there is a pink-themed Dior Cafe that is an Instagram paradise. Here many drinks, including cocktails, are offered, and guests can indulge in delicious dishes like truffle pasta. There’s even a ping pong table on the beach overlooking the stunning view of Phuket’s gorgeous blue sea.

Find out more at Dior.