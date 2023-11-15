Tiffany & Co. and Daniel Arsham unveil a new Pokémon capsule collection

Fans of Pokemon need to have more accessories as Tiffany & Co. has dropped its latest collaboration with contemporary artist, Daniel Arsham. Here’s everything you need to know about their iconic blue Pokeball.

Tiffany & Co. just dropped its latest collaboration with contemporary artist, Daniel Arsham. The Pokémon-themed release is aptly called the Tiffany & Arsham Studio & Pokémon capsule collection.

It is draped in Arsham’s “Future Relics” aesthetic, where he reimagines everyday, mundane objects as archaeological discoveries from an imagined future. The result is a glistening beauty of signature Tiffany Blue colour wrapped around the iconic Poké Ball.

Tiffany & Co., Daniel Arsham, and Pokemon join hands for a one-of-a-kind capsule collection

The collection takes inspiration from Arsham’s five-series art exhibition in Japan, ‘A Ripple in Time’. It features a variety of Pokémon artworks to evoke the passage of time. The collection features nine jewellery designs, ranging from pendants to necklaces that highlight six iconic Pokémons. They are Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, Cubone, and Mew.

On the other hand, Tiffany & Co. designers crafted an oxidised sterling silver necklace with diamond accents featuring all six Pokémon. There are two different iterations of the necklaces, one in small and the other in a larger pendant size. Both are available in 18K yellow gold and also reimagine Pikachu’s signature yellow colour.

The Tiffany Blue Poké Ball is a league of its own

To top it off, the necklaces come in a Blue Box while a Tiffany Blue Poké Ball houses the gold Pikachu pendants. The collection displays unparalleled creativity, artistry, and design while reinforcing Tiffany & Co.’s longstanding collection of contemporary art and pop culture.

Arsham said, “We’ve recontextualised Pokémon…to orchestrate a new narrative” regarding the collection. He added, “With Pokémon and Tiffany, itself, there’s a sense of cultural permanence about each.”

The capsule collection will be available at the Tiffany & Co. Landmark in New York City, Omotesando store in Tokyo, and Tiffany.com in North America and Japan this December.

All images credit: Tiffany & Co.