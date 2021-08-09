Tokyo 2020: a recap of fashion and beauty moments

With numerous memorable moments of pop culture, fashion, and beauty, Tokyo 2020 is arguably the most stylish Olympic games that we’ve watched so far.

The year-long wait for Tokyo 2020 had everyone around the world at the edge of their seats. The competition itself was already the highlight, but what added to the excitement was seeing the athletes showing off their special styles. If you’ve missed out, here’s a recap of our favourite fashion and beauty moments at Tokyo 2020.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Sunisa Lee via Instagram]

Naomi Osaka’s red hair

Naomi Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony, flaunted box braids in the colours of red and white to pay tribute to Japan’s flag.

Misia’s multicoloured gown

Japanese singer Misia sang Japan’s national anthem during the opening ceremony and stunned the audience with a rainbow-gradient white dress. This ‘cotton candy’ dress certainly lit up the atmosphere.

Tom Daley’s Team GB Cardigan

The photo of Tom Daley watching a women’s diving event while knitting went viral and had all the fans buzzing. After much anticipation, he took to Instagram to show off his impressive knitting skills.

Kiran Badloe’s iconic Avatar hairstyle

The Dutch windsurfer Kiran Badloe paid a tribute to Aang, the anime character from Avatar: The Last Airbender, who is regarded as a true wind master. This hairstyle swept the internet and became one of the best pop culture highlights of Tokyo 2020.

Sunisa Lee’s Olympic-themed nails and eyelash extensions

Sunisa Lee has been applauded for winning a gold medal while wearing eyelash extensions and square-tip acrylic nails. Not only has her nail art become an internet sensation, but even her nail salon in Minneapolis garnered both local and international attention.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s outlandish hair colours

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was seen rocking her yellow-red ombre hair while competing in track and field. Little do people know that it’s not the first time that the two-time Olympic champion is seen with striking hair colours. The sprint star was spotted at the championship back in 2019 with rainbow-hued hair colours as well.

Christina Clemons’s bold look

Christina Clemons’s went for a bold yet stylish look during her game day. It’s a look that speaks a lot about her self-confidence and the uniqueness of her beauty.

What a performance by Japanese singer Tomotaka Okamoto who performed the Olympic Anthem 👏#ClosingCeremony x #TokyoOlympics 📺 NBC

💻 https://t.co/WVW6Ajhi34

📱 NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/TBvBAI5fzC — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2021

Tomotaka Okamoto’s Harajuku hairstyle

Japanese sopranist Tomotaka Okamoto, with the greyish-purple hairstyle that is famous in Harajuku salons nowadays, sang the national anthem of France when Japan passed on the baton to France for Paris 2024. What a stylish way to end the games.