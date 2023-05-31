PAF to Hyein Seo: Top Korean streetwear brands everyone’s crushing on

Effortless, oversized and gender fluid-pieces — Korean streetwear has it all. Here is a list of top brands that ace K-fashion looks.

And, if you’re wondering how Korean street style took the fashion industry by storm, here’s how it evolved. In the 1990s, entertainment, culture and fashion from around the world became accessible in Korea as a result of globalisation. Streetwear, which was led by the Western market, became wildly popular owing to more and more Koreans taking inspiration from Western films, celebrities and fashion icons.

This demand was well-received by homegrown brands in the country which further lead to the Korean fashion industry hitting the perfect note. It was in 2000 that Seoul Fashion Week (now held biannually in South Korea) debuted and made its presence felt in the fashion world. In fact, in their latest show in March 2023, it was Korean streetwear that took centre stage.

Additionally, in recent years, with the popularity of K-drama and K-pop, more people have taken fashion inspiration from Korean celebs, giving them a unique identity. Undoubtedly, some of the best brands by Korean designers are letting the world fulfil their pop-star-fashion dreams.

How is Korean streetwear different?

Big logos, vibrant colours, layering, oversized silhouettes and unisex clothing are some of the prominent characteristics of the Korean streetwear style. What makes South Korean fashion stand out are the bold graphics and statement designs.

From ADERERROR (Shop now on HBX) to Post Archive Fashion (Shop now on Ssense), take your pick from the Korean streetwear brands listed below. Some of these have been worn by Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, J-Hope of BTS, Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO and other celebrities as well as popular K-pop fashion icons.

Here are some of the best Korean streetwear brands to keep a tab on