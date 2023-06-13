Top 11 streetwear brands for men that are worth the hype

With comparatively limited outfit options available, making a statement can often become tricky for men. But thanks to streetwear, the dynamics of men’s fashion have forever changed. Quirky, flamboyant and gender-neutral — streetwear is perfect for anyone who loves to up their style game with minimal effort.

A very casual style of clothing, streetwear originated in the 1980s. The Californian skate culture, Japanese, street punk fashion, hip-hop culture and athleisure fortified the evolution of this style. What began as a favourite of skateboarders and baseballers has transformed into a lot more over time.

Today, comfortable T-shirts with striking graphic elements, stylish sneakers, versatile hoodies and accessories like bags and caps are some key elements of streetwear adopted by men across the globe. Streetwear clothing is mostly made of fabrics like corduroy, canvas, velvet and premium cotton.

Inspired by people and their stories, streetwear lends a distinctive look to its followers. With brands mostly producing only a limited number of pieces per collection, uniqueness is one of the markers of this subculture. You can find their influences in original, sportswear, adopted, and luxury styles.

Check out these 11 top streetwear brands for men