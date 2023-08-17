Uniqlo and Clare Waight Keller team up for new womenswear label, Uniqlo: C

Clare Waight Keller, the former art director behind several high-end fashion brands and the designer of Meghan Markle’s royal wedding dress, is working together with Uniqlo for a new womenswear line, Uniqlo: C.

Clare Waight Keller is a British designer who is recognised as the artistic director of LVMH and Givenchy. She was also the designer behind Meghan Markle‘s wedding dress in 2018. After she left Givenchy in the prime of Covid in 2020, the designer seemingly went off the radar — until now.

Uniqlo brings back this influential creative of the fashion industry with their latest collaboration, available online and in selected stores on September 15, 2023. The 2023 Fall-Winter Collection will showcase Waight Keller’s effortless chic style on daily-wear items, which already aligns itself with the ethos of Uniqlo’s LifeWear concept.

Among the lineup of 30 pieces in Uniqlo: C, the influence of Waight Keller’s work at Givenchy and Chloé will be evident. Some of the key pieces see oversized and fluid silhouettes, a gabardine twill trench coat, a PuffTech blouson, boyish trousers, and micro-floral skirts. Waight Keller also puts a twist on Uniqlo’s round mini shoulder bag with an oversized version.

While we’re waiting for the collection to be available to order on September 15, 2023, Clare Waight Keller is said to already be working on the next Uniqlo: C’s collections for spring and fall 2024.

Find out more via the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Uniqlo]