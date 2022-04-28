Uniqlo teases a new collab with Italian label Marni for SS22

There’s an exciting collab coming up this May. And this time, it’s Uniqlo x Marni.

Landing on May 26, Uniqlo teases its recent designer collaboration with Italian luxury label Marni. Idolised for its inventive use of textiles, Marni embraces maximalism through its use of bold prints and hues.

What we know about Uniqlo x Marni so far

Exploring the juxtaposition of purity and chaos, the SS22 collection also highlights unique patterns and functionality. Quoted in Vogue, “Creative Director Francesco Risso found Uniqlo’s minimal approach and eclectic take on essentials a clever counterpoint to his art-focused approach at Marni.”

The cross-pollination between these brands not only brings a dynamic collection but a playful take on gender-neutral summer dressing. You can expect comfortable slouchy everyday silhouettes such as button-down shirts, tees, straight-legged pants, bermuda shorts and more adorned with the signature Marni prints. Not only that, but outerwear pieces are offered too. We recommend grabbing the raincoat draped in Marni’s signature hand-drawn floral print.

While it’s all about embracing the fun with mismatched prints, printed co-ord pyjamas are also available in buffalo and gingham checks — ideal for a brunch party with the girls. If you’re not feeling adventurous, check out their monochromes — in navy blue, sky blue, beige, olive and pink — and colour blocking pieces.

Check out the looks here.

Who has Uniqlo collaborated with?

In the past, Uniqlo joined forces with various notable names such as Theory, J.W Anderson, Marimekko, Mame Kurogchi, Jil Sander, Alexander Wang and Christophe Lemaire.

Explore this season’s Uniqlo x Mame Kurogchi collection online here on May 13, 2022.

Who is Marni?

Founded in 1994, Marni is an Italian luxury brand established for its playful spirit and eclectic prints. Specialising in menswear and womenswear, the brand is famously known for its knitwear pieces: mohair and cashmere sweaters, cardigans and sweatshirts. In 2016, Marni appointed Italian designer Francesco Risso as the creative director of Marni. Taken from BOF, “Marni’s new creative director leads the Italian fashion house into a new era after Consuelo Castaglioni stepped down in 2016, upholding the label’s reputation of mixing eccentricity with intellectualism while bringing in his own aesthetic.”

All images credited to Uniqlo

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.