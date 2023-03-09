Unlock your bankai with the new Carnival X Bleach collab

Calling all weebs in the house—the Carnival x Bleach collab is a chance for you to wear all your favourite characters from the anime and manga without people branding you as cringe.

Hero and featured image credit: Carnival BKK]

Unlock your bankai with the Carnival x Bleach collab

Titled “Welcome to the Soul Society,” streetwear brand Carnival teams up with shonen manga Bleach for a collection that makes you look as sharp as a blade. And this collection isn’t just the protagonists and a few fan favourites—no, no—they’re bringing in all the 13 divisions of Soul Society including every captain along with some of the court guards.

Main characters from the overworld such as Kurosaki Ichigo, Kisuke Urahara, Yasutora Sado, as well as fan-favourite Espadas will also be tagging along. In fact, even Kon has his own shirt.

A lot of products have been lined up, from T-shirts and hoodies to caps and posters with your favourite Bleach characters. We also hear that they’re selling out fast.

And for those who haven’t watched yet, please watch the new series Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. It’s so worth the ten-year wait.

You can find more information and browse the items on the Carnival website, as well as their physical locations all around town.