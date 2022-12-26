Looking for a world-class shopping destination to make sure to fashion is on point in time for 2023? Here’s our guide on what you should get from Siam Paragon to update your trends.

We know Siam Paragon for so many things. It’s one of the must-visit destinations with friends and family, it’s full of dining spots from street food to Michelin-starred, and it’s the to-go place whenever you want anything, anytime of the year.

That’s why us fashion folks are familiar with the shopping centre. The amount of local and international brands they have are enough to not go anywhere else. Plus, whenever there’s a trend update, you can trust that Siam Paragon will have that just in time for the season. Whatever you need, whatever the season or occasion, they most likely have them. Let’s see what you have to get your hands on in time for year 2023.

Update your fashion trends for 2023 at Siam Paragon

Decked out in full Chanel

Chanel brought us back in time with colourful prints, bold colours, and patterns of the retro age. It taught us that many times, with intention and styling, some things never really go out of style. For your own SS23, remember that you can own the day and be yourself without compromising anything.

Bring back vintage in a costume that translates seamlessly from day to night, and you don’t even have to try when you’re decked out in full Chanel. Live out your Andrea Sacks in The Devil Wears Prada fantasy. Let people ask where those boots are from.

Cartier Juste un Clou bracelet

No matter how many years go by, it seems that the Juste un Clou bracelet has never went out of style. If you haven’t got your hands on it yet, maybe this would be the perfect opportunity to look more into it and perhaps, get one on your beautiful wrist.

The Juste un Clou, which literally translates to ‘Just a nail’, was a creation by jewellery designer Aldo Cipullo in 1971. A self-proclaimed lover for all things nuts, bolts and screws, he took inspiration from the humble nail, and turned it into an elegant, attractive, desirable piece of jewellery that continues to be loved by both men and women half a decade later.

Alexander McQueen’s SS23 Pre Collection

Alexander McQueen’s newest pre collection for Spring/Summer 2023 is all about deconstructed tailoring. They’re known for their structure and incorporating science into their pieces, and this one exaggerates it just right. You can show off your curves, you can hide them, you can mix and match however you like—these will make perfect additions to your existing pieces.

Plus, black is never out of season. Buy a few to spice up your work closet. Let your coworkers marvel at you, because you deserve all of it.

Gucci Diana

Speaking of fashion that never goes out of style, Gucci Diana looks good on anyone, and we mean it.

The Diana is well-recognised for their bamboo handle. It’s actually styled after the actual one the late Princess Diana used in 1991, and this is the evolution of it. Each item in the collection is presented with the bamboo handle, and they have a lot of colours and styles that you can choose to your preference. There are monochromatic ones that give the air of classic and timelessness, but sometimes you want to be bolder—add some stripes, some patterns. This is the one for you.

Jimmy Choo Averly 100

Everyone has high anticipations for the new Barbie movie coming in 2023, and these Jimmy Choo pumps will certainly let you live the fantasy. They have huge bows that make the perfect fashion statement, and they’re versatile additions to any closets.

Wear them to any house party, and show other people that life in plastic really is fantastic.

Hublot Big Bang One Click 33mm

When you think of watches, they can be a bit formal, a bit too gaudy—they’re just not the best when you’re just having a casual walk around town. These Hublot watches are the opposite of that.

Refined for slender wrists and rendered in stainless steel or in King Gold, this new Big Bang allows for the quick change of straps through its “One Click” fastening system, making it possible to switch up or tone down the watch’s appearance throughout the day. Like its more masculine counterparts, this ladies’ timepiece is recognisable by its industrial-chic screws, stylised numerals, and diamond-encrusted bezel, and is run by the HUB1120 self-winding movement within.

