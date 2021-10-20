Home > Style > Fashion > Tennis champion Emma Raducanu is the new brand ambassador for Dior
Tennis champion Emma Raducanu is the new brand ambassador for Dior
Style
20 Oct 2021 09:51 AM

Tennis champion Emma Raducanu is the new brand ambassador for Dior

Lifestyle Asia
Tennis champion Emma Raducanu is the new brand ambassador for Dior
Style
Tennis champion Emma Raducanu is the new brand ambassador for Dior

Is there anything Emma Raducanu can’t do? After winning the US Open earlier this year, the young tennis sensation has now been named brand ambassador for Dior.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has been announced as a new ambassador for French luxury fashion house Dior in the latest sign of her rapid elevation to A-list celebrity.

The British teenager, who is also the face of jewellery brand Tiffany and Co, will represent Maria Grazia Chiuri’s womenswear collections and Dior’s skincare and make-up ranges.

She wore a Dior dress to the premiere of the new James Bond film “No Time To Die” last month, and the 18-year-old told vogue.co.uk: “Maria Grazia’s work empowers women to feel confident in the iconic Dior cut, which I feel is very unique.

Emma Radacanu Dior
Emma Raducanu attends the “No Time To Die” World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images via Dior)

“The sincerity of her approach and the way she turns shows into collective and meaningful events unquestionably influenced me in my choice.”

Raducanu pulled out of this week’s Kremlin Cup in Moscow after losing her first match since the US Open in Indian Wells earlier this month.

She is due to return to action next week at the Transylvania Open in her father’s home country of Romania.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.

Fashion Style Dior Sports Tennis Emma Raducanu
You might also like ...
Lifestyle Asia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk