10 Feb 2022 06:00 PM

8 Valentine’s Day gift ideas for the fashion-forward lady in your life

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Regardless of your lady’s love language, it’s impossible resist a gift on Valentine’s Day, especially if it’s a fashion gift for a fashion-forward lady.

Shopping for one can be tricky, though. Unless you are in the habit of exchanging wishlists or dropping hints, you risk buying a present that might dampen the mood on February 14. To avoid that, we have come up with a gift guide that goes beyond flowers and chocolates.

Instead, choose between beautiful handbags, stylish dresses and other luxury fashion gifts that your loved one can happily flaunt this February. To sweeten the surprise, make sure to take her out on an unforgettable dinner date (unless you’re cooking), or book a romantic staycation for the weekend.

The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

The best fashion gifts for women this Valentine’s Day 2022:

Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick

Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick

This Valentine’s Day, we can’t think of a gift that’s more certain to win her heart than Huawei’s new wireless earphones. The FreeBuds Lipstick comes in an elegant, polished case that looks like an actual luxury lipstick, so she can easily slip it into her purse. Inside, she’ll find a pair of sleek red earphones that offers high quality sound and even noise cancellation — all the better for her to enjoy her music or phone calls with you. And if you thought that wasn’t enough, each pair comes in a wonderfully scented gift box, so your loved one will be enchanted from the moment she opens it.

Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick
Price
THB 7,490
Shop here
Celine Heart handbag

Celine Heart handbag

Thanks to Celine, you can now give her your heart — or something close to it. This limited-edition handbag is made of smooth calfskin leather in a beautiful and bold red shade. It’s also versatile: its recipient can show it off as a handbag, or make use of the detachable leather strap to carry it as a crossbody or shoulder bag.

Celine Heart handbag
Price
THB 66,000
Shop here
Burberry Crystal and Pearl Detail Gold-Plated Earrings

Burberry Crystal and Pearl Detail Gold-Plated Earrings

Give her something to wear ahead of date night. This online-exclusive pair of earrings from Burberry are adorned not just with heart-shaped crystal pendants but also freshwater pearls. Together, they’ll add radiance to your beloved’s countenance.

Burberry Crystal and Pearl Detail Gold-Plated Earrings
Price
Approx. THB 26,595
Shop here
Gucci Valentine's Day Small Heart Bag

Gucci Valentine's Day Small Heart Bag

If she likes to make a statement, she’ll adore this new Gucci handbag. Crafted from various types of leather, the accessory features origami-like folds that will make it one of the more original creations in her collection.

Gucci Valentine's Day Small Heart Bag
Price
Approx. THB 67,337
Shop here
Dior Cupidon Square Scarf

Dior Cupidon Square Scarf

Dior marries its mythological inspirations with the romance of Valentine’s Day through its new Cupidon print featuring Eros, the Greek god of love. Here, the striking design graces an elegant silk twill scarf, which your leading lady will probably find countless of ways to wear — especially with her favourite Dior handbag.

Dior Cupidon Square Scarf
Price
THB 9,900
Shop here
Givenchy Mini G Tote Shopping Bag

Givenchy Mini G Tote Shopping Bag

Givenchy’s new Mini G Tote has been refreshed with a graffiti-style heart print, just in time for the romantic holiday. With its practical design and detachable shoulder strap, this lightweight canvas tote will easily become her go-to bag for the everyday.

Givenchy Mini G Tote Shopping Bag
Price
THB 39,500
Shop here
Saint Laurent 'Bianca' Heeled Mules

Saint Laurent 'Bianca' Heeled Mules

If she’s not one to shy away from colours, then let her step out in style with these YSL heels. They’re made from a vibrant heart jacquard, and are fashioned with a flattering round toe and a block heels that are comfortable to walk in.

 

Saint Laurent 'Bianca' Heeled Mules
Price
THB 29,920
Shop here
Loewe Mini Balloon Bag in Anagram Jacquard and Calfskin

Loewe Mini Balloon Bag in Anagram Jacquard and Calfskin

Is she already a fan of Loewe’s versatile balloon bag? Surprise her with this new colourway, featuring the Spanish luxury brand’s beautiful Anagram in warm red hues. You can make the present even more special by customising it with Loewe’s many emblematic bag charms.

Loewe Mini Balloon Bag in Anagram Jacquard and Calfskin
Price
THB 60,700
Shop here
Shopping Valentine's Day Valentine's Day 2022
Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
Fashion Style Jewellery

