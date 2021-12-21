The best velvet dresses to wear to all your Christmas parties

Look no further than these festive velvet dresses if you’re going for something shimmery, extravagant, and topped off with a bow.

Believe it or not, we’re not talking about the presents under your Christmas tree, but about sumptuous velvet dresses instead. They are the unofficial party frock of the holiday season for many reasons: they come in rich, jewel tones, they add just the right amount of shine to your look, and they are luxuriously soft to the touch. The velvet dress never fails to stun.

We saw plenty of velvet dresses on the runways this year, which only adds to their appeal. Saint Laurent and Chanel have offered flirty styles with feminine flounces and high hemlines with which you can show off your best party tights. Balenciaga’s maxi gowns, meanwhile, are as dramatic as you would expect — especially when paired with wraparound sunglasses and pointed boots a la Kim Kardashian on her way to a date with Pete Davidson.

The velvet dress is fancy, fuss-free, and there’s a style for every festive occasion you can think of: mini dresses if you’re in a party mood, sweeping gowns for formal affairs, and knee-length styles for cosy family dinners.

In other words, it’s a fool-proof Christmas look (and one you can keep around for New Year’s Eve, too). You can even take cues from the runway and keep embellishments to a minimum, letting the dress take centre stage instead.

[Header photo credit: The Vampire’s Wife]

The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

