Versace brings it iconic style to ‘Need for Speed Unbound’
Style
10 Nov 2022 12:00 PM

Versace brings it iconic style to ‘Need for Speed Unbound’

Aayaan Upadhyaya

Hopping onto the trend of luxury fashion brands getting into the gaming world, Versace is bringing its signature style into EA Games’ latest entry into the Need For Speed franchise and the first one released exclusively for next-gen consoles, Need For Speed Unbound.

Versace x Need for Speed Unbound will see in-game characters and a collection of apparel featured in the upcoming ‘Need for Speed Unbound’ video game. Although renowned for allowing fans to take car customisation to the next level, gamers can now customise their favourite character’s appearance with branded clothing. If they so choose, they can now even deck the character out in Versace.

Need for Speed Unbound Versace

This latest video game in the long-running series will feature the Rival character of Medusa—a fiery Italian street racer who mesmerises behind the wheel, creating in her rivals a feeling of equal parts desire and fear which all too often turns into a fatal fascination. 10 in-game pieces of Versace apparel will feature in the game, from jackets to sneakers, as well as additional in-game content that goes beyond player clothing.

‘Need for Speed Unbound’ will be available on December 2, 2022, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

(Images: Versace)

Fashion Versace gaming video games need for speed
