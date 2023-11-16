After Timothée Chalamet, other pieces from Vinn Patararin you need to check out

Just a few days ago, the charming and talented Timothée Chalamet made his highly-anticipated return to Saturday Night Live (SNL). As always, he brought his A-game, showcasing his impeccable sense of humour in the Troye Sivan parody skit. And just like the ‘Got Me Started’ music video, Tim was seen wearing the same laser-cut tank as Troye from the Thai brand Vinn Patararin.

Vinn Patararin was founded by two long-time friends, Vinn ‘Champ’ Chokkhatiwat and Patararin ‘Fon’ Pongprasit. The duo met in Paris during grad school, where Champ studied architecture, and Fon was in fashion design. With Champ using the laser cut machine countless times, the couple was curious about the effects of this device on clothing— birthing their signature laser-cut motif. Today, Vinn Patararin is more than just a fashion house. They are a multi-disciplinary design studio producing cool clothing and homeware, as well as art and design installations.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: SNL – Troye Sivan Sleep Demon / Troye Sivan – ‘Got Me Started’ music video]

Besides their laser-cut technique, this Thai brand is known for using many vibrant colours. For example, in one of their most well-known collections, they feature laser-cut two-toned pieces. Although it is one item, customers can wear it in two different ways. “I didn’t think colour would be our selling point, but it was another reason that made us more recognisable. It made our technique stand out, too,” explains Champ. With that, here are a few highlight pieces from Vinn Patararin you should check out.

Other pieces from Vinn Patararin you need to check out