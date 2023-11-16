After Timothée Chalamet, other pieces from Vinn Patararin you need to check out

Just a few days ago, the charming and talented Timothée Chalamet made his highly-anticipated return to Saturday Night Live (SNL). As always, he brought his A-game, showcasing his impeccable sense of humour in the Troye Sivan parody skit. And just like the ‘Got Me Started’ music video, Tim was seen wearing the same laser-cut tank as Troye from the Thai brand Vinn Patararin.
Vinn Patararin was founded by two long-time friends, Vinn ‘Champ’ Chokkhatiwat and Patararin ‘Fon’ Pongprasit. The duo met in Paris during grad school, where Champ studied architecture, and Fon was in fashion design. With Champ using the laser cut machine countless times, the couple was curious about the effects of this device on clothing— birthing their signature laser-cut motif. Today, Vinn Patararin is more than just a fashion house. They are a multi-disciplinary design studio producing cool clothing and homeware, as well as art and design installations.
Besides their laser-cut technique, this Thai brand is known for using many vibrant colours. For example, in one of their most well-known collections, they feature laser-cut two-toned pieces. Although it is one item, customers can wear it in two different ways. “I didn’t think colour would be our selling point, but it was another reason that made us more recognisable. It made our technique stand out, too,” explains Champ. With that, here are a few highlight pieces from Vinn Patararin you should check out.
Other pieces from Vinn Patararin you need to check out
We have to start with one of Vinn Patararin’s most iconic pieces, their two-toned laser-cut shirt. As this item has two different colours, you can show off your style and mood depending on what side you’re wearing. Plus, if you’re going on a trip, this shirt is a must-have. Not only will you have two different looks, but you’ll get to pack light(ish) too.
Another notable piece from this Thai brand is their ruffle blouse. The ruffles along the v-cut make this top super stylish. Their laser-cut technique applied here makes this ruffle blouse truly one-of-a-kind.
If you’re looking for some cute jeans with a perfect fit, Vinn Patararin’s straight leg denim is it. Not too low waisted and not too high, these trousers are perfect for daily wear. They also feature the laser-cut outline.
If you’re looking for a cool mesh top, you have to check this one out. Although this shirt comes in neutral tones as well, the gradient hues just hit the spot. The laser-cut technique combined with the ombre effect just makes this Vinn Patararin piece unique. With Wonderfruit coming up soon, this top would make the cutest fit for both genders.
Available in three colours (orange, white, and black), this halter bra is perfect for a beach day or just to lounge around. If you think the front is cute, wait until you see the back!
If you’re looking for a bath robe with that extra oomph, this item is it. You can wear this as a cover up, to business meetings, events, or a casual brunch. We even saw someone wear this at a laser tag game. This particular item is a shirt version, but the brand also sells full robes too.
Despite Paris Hilton’s iconic quote “a skirt should be the size of a belt,” this one is a tiny bit longer. It has the brand’s signature laser-cut motif and comes in 3 different colours: white-brown, pink-blue, or purple-yellow.
If you love the tank on Tim and Troye, Vinn Patararin also has a mini dress with this cut-out motif on it. Available in both black and pink, this mini is so giving Y2K.
