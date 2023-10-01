Here are the best white T-shirts for men in 2023

Looking for the best white t-shirts for men in 2023? Here’s our top picks for your next shopping haul.

How the basic white t-shirt became a ‘thing’

The appeal of the best white t-shirts for men in 2023 is as strong as ever, providing a blank canvas for men to express their individual style. Its simplicity is its strength, as it can be dressed up or down, worn solo or layered, and is the epitome of understated cool.

These basic tees have a rich history of their own. Initially mass-produced for the US military in the early 20th century, they gained iconic fashion status in the 1950s, thanks to Marlon Brando’s A Streetcar Named Desire and James Dean’s Rebel Without a Cause.

The “Carmy” white t-shirt takeover

Let’s not forget The Bear’s recent white t-shirt sensation from German basics company Merz B. Schwanen that sold out faster than you can say “classic.” In the second season of the hit comedy-drama series, the close-ups, edgy script, gripping plot, and delectable food couldn’t distract from the characters’ stylish looks.

Take protagonist Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, for instance — his viral white t-shirt owes its fame to a perfect fit and actor’s Jeremy Allen White’s chiselled biceps. It’s almost as though Carmy’s obsession with control finds its sartorial counterpart in these white tees. While The Bear nods to a certain retro masculinity, white tees continue to be a cornerstone of every subsequent menswear era, gracing runways from Balenciaga to Louis Vuitton and filling the racks of high street stores.

Since The Bear’s June debut, Jeremy has become the Internet’s new heartthrob, thanks in part to his effortless style in the hit white T-shirt. His cool charisma invites comparisons to Ryan Gosling, another Internet darling known for his white tee looks.

Gosling’s recent role in the Netflix thriller The Gray Man adds to the white T-shirt’s iconic reputation as it graces crucial action scenes. The plain white T’s simplicity lets online culture project various qualities onto the wearer, sparking the “Internet boyfriend” trend.

The sexy allure of the classic white t-shirt is timeless

The white t-shirt has symbolised male sex appeal since World War II when a soldier graced Life magazine’s cover in 1942, flaunting his bulging biceps in a tight white tee. Nearly seven decades later, the white T-shirt renewed its appeal, finding its way from TV cameos to the red carpet, with stars like Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler incorporated it under suits. Designers like Tom Ford and Versace too, have showcased the white tee on recent runways.

Throughout the late 20th century and into the 21st, white T-shirt found its place in nearly every subculture, from high fashion to luxury streetwear. Karl Lagerfeld featured it in a 1991 Chanel show, Supreme embraced it in luxury streetwear, and it remains an essential component of the ultimate casual-cool uniform.

Cut to 2023, and the classic white tee trend is still going strong. Whether you’re aiming for a casual, laid-back aesthetic or a polished, dressed-up appearance, this year is all about finding a white T-shirt that matches your vibe. From basic tees featuring just a brand logo to plain, solid colour designs, let’s explore a selection that embodies the essence of modern masculinity.

10 Best White T-shirts For Men in 2023

Gucci cotton jersey T-shirt

Casual wear meets timeless sophistication with Gucci’s white heavy cotton jersey T-shirt, the epitome of versatility for urban and rural settings alike. This T-shirt, adorned with intricate Gucci embroidery across the front, effortlessly bridges the gap between style and comfort. Crafted from premium cotton, this tee not only feels indulgently soft against the skin but also maintains its impeccable form of wear after wear.

Its pared-down silhouette pairs seamlessly with sleek boots and spacious shoulder bags, making it the ideal choice for urban adventures or countryside getaways. Starting at HKD 4900, Gucci’s embroidered white T-shirt is a testament to understated luxury that transcends borders, proving that elegance knows no boundaries.

Louis Vuitton cotton short-sleeved crewneck

Louis Vuitton’s white T-shirt is a perfect blend of style and sustainability. Made from organic cotton, it’s not only comfortable but also environmentally friendly. What makes this tee special is its eye-catching hot pink Vuitton Flower design on the chest, giving it a playful charm.

You’ll also find the LV silk label at the back, a mark of quality. But this T-shirt isn’t just about looks; it’s built to last. Its durable fabric ensures it stays looking great for a long time. Priced at HKD 9100, this piece is for someone who it’s a symbol of lasting luxury, blending fashion and eco-consciousness effortlessly.

Hermès ‘H’ embroidered t-shirt

A classic piece for any man’s closet, the short-sleeved t-shirt should be both uncomplicated and refined, seamlessly matching cotton trousers, jeans, or even a sharp blazer. Hermès presents a white t-shirt crafted from machine-stitched pre-washed cotton, a special treatment that enhances its softness and durability. If quiet luxury is your thing, this is one of the best white t-shirts for men.

What sets this tee apart are its double flat-felled seams, not just providing comfort but also adding a touch of flair and elegance to your look. Priced at HKD 3500, it embodies the perfect balance of a tee — neither too tight nor too loose, ensuring it covers your belt without concealing your trousers’ pockets. Hermès’s white t-shirt is a simple yet sophisticated choice for a versatile and stylish wardrobe.

Versace Le Colonne t-shirt

Versace’s white t-shirt is a striking blend of style and comfort. Crafted from soft cotton, it proudly showcases the Versace logo at the chest and features a captivating ‘Le Colonne’ graphic print on the back, infusing Italian elegance into a classic piece. If you don’t want to show off the pattern, simply slip on a jacket.

Priced at HKD 4600, this tee embodies a touch of luxury without compromise. With short sleeves and a classic crewneck, it’s the epitome of effortless style. Versace’s white t-shirt effortlessly combines fashion and comfort, making it a must-have addition to your wardrobe.

Balenciaga back flip t-Shirt oversized

Balenciaga’s white t-shirt redefines casual elegance with its vintage jersey fabric and unisex design. The oversized fit and classic crewneck provide comfort and versatility, making it an ideal addition to any wardrobe. What sets this tee apart is its unique back flip logo printed at the front, a bold statement of individuality. It comes in an oversized fit, and is ideal for someone who prefers a more casual and comfy aesthetic.

Crafted in Portugal with meticulous attention to detail, this t-shirt isn’t just fashionable; it’s built to withstand everyday wear. Priced at HKD 6,000, Balenciaga’s white t-shirt is a symbol of style that effortlessly merges comfort and boldness. It’s a piece that tells a story of effortless fashion, where simplicity meets a distinctive edge.

Emporio Armani mercerised piqué polo shirt with micro eagle

Emporio Armani’s white t-shirt is a dapper masterpiece! Crafted from high-quality, mercerised cotton, it offers a subtle sheen, increased durability, and excellent breathability. The fresh, draped piqué fabric adds a touch of sophistication to everyday outfits.

This tee features the iconic logo on the chest and ribbed trim, embodying the essence of Emporio Armani’s Essentials clothing selection. Priced at HKD 1400, it’s a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Christian Dior couture relaxed-fit t-shirt

Dior’s new white t-shirt for Winter 2023 is a testament to sophistication and style. Crafted from white slub cotton jersey, it offers both comfort and durability. Adorned with a subtle grey Christian Dior Couture print on the chest and showcasing a unique dévoré effect, this tee is a fusion of contemporary design and timeless elegance.

With a relaxed cut and a ribbed crew neck, it effortlessly complements jeans or casual attire. If you like an oversized fit, this style (a size or two up) is ideal. Starting at HKD 5,000, Dior’s white t-shirt features deliberate tiny holes, giving it that stylishly distressed appearance – an absolute must-have for devoted fans of understated, quiet luxury.

Dolce & Gabbana cotton t-shirt with DG logo embroidery and print

The white t-shirt from Dolce & Gabbana’s FW23-24 collection embodies the brand’s essence with its impeccable design and craftsmanship. This piece, inspired by the F/W 99-00 collection, boasts pure volumes, a tailored cut, and reimagined proportions, capturing the spirit of sophistication. Crafted with the utmost attention to detail, this tee promises both style and durability.

Priced at HKD 5,700, Dolce & Gabbana’s white t-shirt is a piece that speaks to the heart of Italian craftsmanship and timeless style and is easily one of the best white t-shirts for men in 2023.

Prada stretch cotton t-shirt with logo

This stretch cotton white t-shirt from Prada embodies minimalist elegance with its clean lines and thoughtful design. What sets it apart is the double fabric detail, which enhances the crew neck, sleeves, and hem, adding a touch of sophistication to its simplicity.

Embellished with a printed Prada logo discreetly placed beneath the crew neck, this tee exudes understated luxury. It’s designed to stand the test of time! Priced at HKD 6,700, this white t-shirt is more than just clothing; it’s a statement of timeless and tasteful fashion.

Fendi Chinese Valentine’s Day inspired t-shirt

Fendi’s white T-shirt is a blend of comfort and artistic flair. Crafted from a soft white jersey, it offers a relaxed, oversized fit that ensures both style and ease. What sets this tee apart is the custom gradient Fendi Shadow motif gracing the chest. With delicate shades of lilac, pink, and yellow, it adds a touch of artistic sophistication to your outfit.

Priced at HKD 5,500, this Fendi white T-shirt is more than just clothing; it’s the perfect choice for those who appreciate the fusion of comfort and artsy expression in their attire.

In a world where less is often more, the classic white tee is the ultimate expression of quiet, yet unmistakable, luxury. It’s the cornerstone of a wardrobe that values substance over fleeting trends, making it a must-have for every discerning fashion enthusiast.

(Main and featured images: Prada and Hulu)

The story originally appeared in Prestige Hong Kong.