16 Nov 2021

What to wear for Loy Krathong 2021, inspired by Thai celebrities

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
In search of ideas for how to dress up for the upcoming Loy Krathong 2021 festival? No big deal, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a gallery for our favourite traditional looks from Thai celebrities that might give you some inspiration.

The picturesque Loy Krathong festival brings people together in different ways. Seeing the creativity that goes into decorating the handmade floating lanterns is one of the highlights. But what truly adds colour to this special occasion is the traditional outfits and costumes. Of course, Thai celebrities always like to dress up on this day, posting their pictures for endless likes on Instagram. From contemporary outfits to dazzling traditional Thai dresses, here’s our rundown of some of the best that we’ve seen so far. Don’t know what to wear for Loy Krathong 2021? Here are some ideas.

