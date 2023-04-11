Why is every Bangkokian talking about the COS Quilted and Carlyn Soft bags?

There’s no way you haven’t caught a glimpse of this fluffy bag over the past few months, because everywhere we look, the COS Quilted Bag seems to be the It bag for all fashionable youngsters.

The continuous sold-out COS Quilted Bag has gained massive hype thanks to the famous K-pop trendsetter Jennie of BLACKPINK, who shared multiple photos of herself carrying both the mini and large variations last year. It took no time at all for the bag to go viral and get hauled away by fans and fashionistas alike, especially in Bangkok.

[Hero Image Credit: COS]

All about the COS Quilted Bag, as seen on Jennie of BLACKPINK

Why is it such a hit? Well, while the Jennie phenomenon alone could explain more than half of it, the rest of it has to be the bag itself. A subsidiary of the H&M group, COS brand came up with the Quilted Bag that stands out with its puffed and light-weight finish. Made from 100% recycled polyester yarn derived from plastic bottles, the bag is not only made environmentally consciously but is also very practical for everyday use. It is available in two sizes: Quilted Mini Bag and Quilted Oversized Shoulder Bag. However, the overwhelming popularity makes it quite hard to find it in Thailand or in stores across Asia.

After the COS Quilted Bag comes the Carlyn

If you thought that would be the end of the cloud-like bag trend, think again. Just when the fans were struggling to get their hands on this adorable sensation, some other Korean idols were spotted sporting a different fluffy model from Carlyn. This Korean brand presents a wider range of design and colours, and we’ve already seen Wendy and Seulgi of Red Velvet and Hyoyeon of SNSD looking super cute with the Carlyn Soft Bag.

For all Thai fashion icons, Carlyn was previously made available for pre-order at Siam Discovery. And as expected, the queue is now fully booked, so keep an eye out for any further announcement!

[Hero and featured image credit: @jennierubyjane]