Without the proper garment, how can we proclaim to the world that we are kenough? We know just the place to get the ‘I am Kenough’ hoodie.

It’s the dawn of 20 July, 2023. Your body jolts up from the bed with bated breath. The warm glow of sunrise washes over you as the anticipation rushes through your chest. You recount the things you need for the day—keys, wallet, the special set of costume you meticulously prepared last night. As you take a deep breath and get up, you remind yourself that you are ready for what the day has in store. Barbenheimer has arrived.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mattel]

Where to buy the ‘I am Kenough’ Barbie movie hoodie

Needless to say, Barbenheimer has been the talk of the town since it was announced. Barbie has opened up with a record-breaking $155 million, while Oppenheimer debuts with $80 million.

As we watched Barbie in the cinema, two things remain on our minds: “what is Sam Smith doing on that album?” and “how do we get that ‘I am Kenough’ hoodie Ken was wearing?

THE FUCK so no one was gonna tell me about how fucking RAD that “I am kenough” hoodie is?!?! pic.twitter.com/VJ27s0rODW — itsyugo🐝🐍 (@itsyug0) July 23, 2023

Luckily, Mattel themselves opened up their shop for customers to pre-order the hoodie. It’s a tie-dye hoodie with a pullover hood, an embroidered text and a big ‘K’ monogram—just like in the movie.

Available from sizes S-3XL, the hoodie can be bought for $60 (approx. THB 2,070). Shipping to Bangkok will cost another $29.5 (approx. THB 1,020) on top, but the delivery cost can be split between some company if you can rope in your friends. The ‘I am Kenough’ collection not only includes the hoodie, but also a tie-dye T-shirt, a hat, a mug, and hoodies available in pastel blue and pink.

You can find more information at Mattel.