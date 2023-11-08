Do you every buy a lipstick as suggested by your favourite beauty blogger only to find that the colour looks terrible on you? If yes, then you already see the importance of the personal colour analysis concept.

The concept of personal colours has grown popular in Thailand during the past few years, but there’re still only a few places that offer a test session. Since the right colours can make a huge difference on your fashion style and makeup, it’s a great idea to invest in a session of personal colour analysis. Here’s where you can do that.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Image Signature Academy by Coach Wee]

Where to get a personal colour analysis in Bangkok

Colori

Colori Personal Colour Studio is well-known among young people in the online world. Led by Eri, this private studio offers two kinds of analysis: four and 16 types. Both services will analyse your gold and silver suitability, single colour draping, and makeup and fashion advice. Due to the popularity, it’s recommended to book your slot months in advance.

Colori is located near Ari BTS station. The personal colour class starts at THB2,000 per session.

The Image Signature Academy was founded by Sangrawee Mitprasertporn, or Coach Wee. The institution aims higher than finding their clients the right colour palette, as they offer a hand to find each person’s unique identity by taking into account their lifestyle, personal goals, and characteristics. Coach Wee can also guide you to find complementing types of clothing, makeup styles, and can even take you shopping.

The Image Signature Academy is located in Bang Kae. The personal colour class is priced at THB7,900 per person.

CrewAbs is an institution that offers courses for those who want to apply to be an air hostess, which also entails a personal colour analysis. The session will be directed by Abs, a former air hostess of Emirates Airline, who will walk you through several ways to improve your overall style, posture, and appearance.

CrewAbs is located in Nonthaburi. The personal colour class is priced at THB4,900 per person.

Pon House

Pon House offers personal colour service by a certified colourist, where customers will receive a set of fabric cards and makeup cards to help them pick the right colours afterwards. This place also offers a private session for individuals and couples.

Pon House is located near Senanikom BTS station. The personal colour class is priced at THB5,500 per person or THB5,200 per two persons.

The Reflectionist is an image consultant that takes care of every aspect of your appearance. They’ve got everything covered, from the Gentlemen Workshop to Style & Fine Dining Workshop. The courses are led by Gift Karima, the president of the Association of Image Consultant International (AICI). The Personal Colour Workshop will grant you a Personal Colour Workbook to summarise it all, plus a colour wallet imported from Singapore.

The Reflectionist is located in Phaya Thai. The Personal Colour Workshop is priced at THB16,900.