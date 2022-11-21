Dress up this festive season with these stunning designer gowns from Bangkok’s most famous designers, without the hefty price tag. Here’s where you can rent designer clothes in Bangkok at a nice price.

Perhaps you’re going to a company’s Christmas party, a friend’s wedding, or on a date with your sweetheart. However, instead of buying brand-new and kissing goodbye upwards of THB 40k for a dress you’ll only wear once, take to these stores and cut that cost with these stunning gowns for rent.

[Hero image credit: Ron Lach/Pexels; featured image credit: Bchu Runway]

Where to rent designer clothes in Bangkok this festive season

Whether you’re going to a wedding, a night club, or on a beach holiday, Bchu Runway has all kinds of dresses perfect for every occasion. From Asava and Talulah to Disaya, hundreds of women’s clothing and accessories (and even menswear) are available to try at the storefront. The 3-step rental process is easy to follow, and you can event contact them on Line.

Neramiss Runway features several leading Thai designer brands to choose from, including Poem, Vatanika, Milin, Varithorn, and Sobasiz. With its own storefront, customers can book a reservation and drop by to try on the dresses. There is also a 24-hour online service and instant delivery service for those in a hurry.

A renowned dress rental shop with a storefront, Tatiya Dress features a wide selection of designer brands as often seen on famous Thai celebrities. Calista, Self-Portrait, Vatanika, and Canitt are among the most common in the store.

Mille could be your go-to shop for when you’re in need of gowns for weddings, for most patterns available are in sweet, neutral, and bright colours that are easy to wear. You will find Milin, Poem, Innit, Calista and more in the huge collection.

Drezxcode offers more casual choices for daytime events, holiday trips, or just on the days you’re feeling fancy. The colourful, cheeky designs from brands such as Sretsis, Alice McCall, Landmee, Janesuda, and Vickteerut make up the majority of options in the shop. As the storefront doesn’t accept walk-ins, it’s best to surf the online channel for your preferred looks and book a reservation in advance.

Available in a wide price range, Lerka Brandname Rental has several designer brand items on the rack. A large collection Poem pieces can be found in different colours and sizes, including Poem’s suits for gentlemen. Visit the storefront to discover more of their designs.

Feminique offers glistening gowns from designer brands like IRADA, Kemissara, and more, most of which are best suited for a wedding or an elegant evening event. Apart from the dresses, Feminique also offers women’s purses to rent. The store also ships outside of Bangkok, too.