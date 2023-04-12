Where to rent Thai costumes in Bangkok for your Songkran photoshoot

If you’re already going to do it for the ‘gram, go big or go home. Here’s where to rent Thai costumes in Bangkok for your next photo session this Songkran and beyond.
It feels a little wrong to deem our national attire a ‘costume,’ but inevitably, in many ways, this is what it has become. Countless tourists come to Thailand every year seeking Thai costume rentals, hoping to take photos at famous landmarks. Many rent Thai costumes for their wedding photos, and some seek out special occasions, like Songkran, to don these traditional outfits.
No matter your reasoning, here, we’ve put together a handy guide on where to rent Thai costumes in Bangkok. Many of these stores also offer hair, makeup, and even photo shooting services. Anything and everything to look as close to Buppesannivas as we can get.
Where to rent Thai costumes in Bangkok
Sense of Thai is arguably the most famous Thai costume rental store. They feature over 200 styles of traditional Thai outfits to choose from, including jewellery and accessories, too. Whilst they do not handle hair and makeup, Sense of Thai also offers a professional photoshoot service, with various photogenic locations to choose from.
Thai Style Studio is very much a one-stop-shop for those looking to rent a Thai costume to take photos. Catering to both locals and tourists, the store is located at MBK Centre with a vast variety of Thai costumes to choose from. They also offer hair and makeup (at only THB 300) and photoshoot services, and will take your photos in their Thai setup studio or even outside around Bangkok.
Grandview Fashion is a clothing rental store that offers not only Thai dresses but also evening dresses, and other fancy dress costumes. Just their Thai costume rental alone features everything from contemporary to ancient traditional Thai styles, with a vast range of sizes available, too.
Doo Dee Dress is popular with those looking to do a pre-wedding or wedding photoshoot. Bride and groom can pick out various Thai costumes inspired by various eras in Thai history. They also offer a selection of bridal gowns, for those who wish to rent these as well.
For those who want to take photos by the riverside, head to Asiatique and check out A Walk to Remember. Open from 4pm onwards, hair and makeup services are provided here, as well as a smaller yet sweet selection of Thai rental costumes. If you’re already temple-hopping in this area and want a special outfit, this is the one.