Where to rent Thai costumes in Bangkok for your Songkran photoshoot

If you’re already going to do it for the ‘gram, go big or go home. Here’s where to rent Thai costumes in Bangkok for your next photo session this Songkran and beyond.

It feels a little wrong to deem our national attire a ‘costume,’ but inevitably, in many ways, this is what it has become. Countless tourists come to Thailand every year seeking Thai costume rentals, hoping to take photos at famous landmarks. Many rent Thai costumes for their wedding photos, and some seek out special occasions, like Songkran, to don these traditional outfits.

No matter your reasoning, here, we’ve put together a handy guide on where to rent Thai costumes in Bangkok. Many of these stores also offer hair, makeup, and even photo shooting services. Anything and everything to look as close to Buppesannivas as we can get.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Thai Style Studio/Facebook]

Where to rent Thai costumes in Bangkok