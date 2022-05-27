WHITE Asava drops a dream-like 2022 Bridal Collection

Following the motto of all that is “Precious, Delicate, and Joyous aesthetic”, the WHITE Asava 2022 Collection draws inspiration from the magical moment when your dreams become reality.

Every year, prospective brides-to-be wait with heightened anticipation for the latest bridal collections — dreamy, beautiful references that add inspiration to the big day. And as usual, WHITE Asava continues to stand out among the top bridalwear brands in Bangkok to watch out for.

Led by Asava Group’s designer and founder Polpat “Moo” Asavaprapha, WHITE Asava recently dropped its WHITE Asava 2022 Collection, aimed towards redefining beauty with a “Precious, Delicate, and Joyous” aesthetic. Perfect for the discerning bride-to-be, the collection puts individuality at the forefront through a series of strikingly unique variations. Classically feminine couture silhouettes are joined by modern cuts, though each element shines with WHITE Asava’s signature detailing — cue fine fabrics, intricate embroideries, and even playfully coquettish adornments such as feathers, Swarovski crystal, and floral embroidery.

An off-the-shoulder pleated tulle gown is followed by a fabulously feathered one, while ball gowns come complete with scattered floral appliqués. Also included in the collection is a crystal-embellished cape gown, as well as a hand-draped cape gown. Designed to meet the needs of all brides, those in search of more contemporary renditions to traditional bridalwear can opt for the more sculptural designs — cue sleek-cut tuxedo gowns, or the two-piece double-breasted suits, and even classic column silhouettes for brides who love keeping it minimal.

Of course, draping and pleating techniques continue to shine, as has come to be expected of WHITE Aava. This years’ collection puts precious Swarovski crystal as the key highlight, complementing the jewels with delicate details of openwork lace, sequin embroidery and feathering details.

Those looking for quality have plenty to look forward to, as this years’ collection also places emphasis on a quality fabric selection. This ranges from Duchess Silk to Mikado and Crepe, as well as fun selections of lightweight Chiffon, French Lace, Tulle, and Silk Organza.

To find out more about the WHITE Asava 2022 Collection, visit the Asavagroup Flagship Store at Sukhumvit 45, or visit asavagroup.com/about-asavawhite.

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.