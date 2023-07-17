Wimbledon 2023’s best-dressed male celebrities

Wimbledon 2023 has always been full of male celebrities, including even players on the court, showing off their fashion A-game while witnessing the break-neck speeds of a tennis match.

If there is one event that flawlessly marries sports and fashion, it’s Wimbledon. The prestigious Grand Slam is known for attracting celebrities from around the world – be it athletes, actors or even famous entrepreneurs. Wimbledon 2023 is no different.

As audiences in the stands have to embrace a more formal dress code, with a focus on tailored outfits and elegant ensembles, the celebrities at Wimbledon never shy away from making a style statement with their attire. Think lightweight linen suits, signature Wimbledon-coloured navy blue ensembles, vibrantly patterned ties and stylish footwear suitable for the warm weather. Not to mention, these outfits also provide ample inspiration for us mere mortals to update our summer wardrobes.

.@janniksin, Ambassador for the House, is captured on court at @Wimbledon where he won his first match with a one-of-a-kind #Gucci duffle bag custom designed for him. pic.twitter.com/72sVjqGeYD — gucci (@gucci) July 3, 2023

Wimbledon 2023 has already seen celebrities such as David Beckham, Orlando Bloom, David Lauren, George Russell, Roger Federer, Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc show off their fashion. Not just the celebrities in attendance but even the players on the court have taken unique approaches to portray their signature style. Cue Jannik Sinner, the Italian tennis player who made headlines when he walked onto the court carrying a one-of-a-kind custom Gucci duffle bag, loudly showcasing his partnership with the luxury house. A luxury x sports moment we loved to see!

Here are some other fashion moments we loved witnessing at the Grand Slam this year.

(Hero image credit: Wimbledon / Twitter; feature image credit: Wimbledon / Instagram)

Best dressed men in the stands at Wimbledon

From David Beckham to Orlando Bloom, here’s a round-up of the best-dressed men at Wimbledon 2023.

Roger Federer and David Beckham

David Beckham and Roger Federer posing together for a picture at Wimbledon 2023, what could possibly be more iconic? Well, how about their dashing ensembles?

The duo gave all attendees a major lesson in suiting up. They both opted for classic colours, with Federer going for a crisp white suit paired with a classic white shirt and a tweed tie that gave an extra edge to his look. Beckham, on the other hand, went for a Ralph Lauren suit in a camel shade and paired it with a statement-printed brown tie.

George Russell

F1 racer George Russell attended Wimbledon 2023 with his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt in coordinated outfits. Dressing for the occasion, he went with a white double-breasted suit worn with a grey shirt and a charcoal grey tie. To match his girlfriend’s pop orange ensemble, the racer added an orange pocket square to complete his look.

Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc

George Russel wasn’t the only F1 racer in attendance at Wimbledon 2023. Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc were also spotted watching Novak Djokovic’s match. Gasly was wearing a navy blue double-breasted jacket embellished with gold accents, a fashion choice that has become closely associated with Wimbledon. Leclerc went for a more relaxed look with a pinstriped blazer and white shirt.

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom attended the prestigious tennis championship with his fiance Katy Perry. The couple coordinated in dark blue outfits, with the actor sporting a checked navy blue suit paired with a light blue and white striped shirt. He accessorised his look with blue-coloured sunglasses and a textured tie.

Jonah Hauer-King

Jonah Hauer-King looked dapper in a Ralph Lauren double-breasted navy blue blazer paired with fitted trousers in the same colour. The Wimbledon colours were taken quite seriously by the attendees and we are loving the formal vibe that most of them brought to the tournament.

Romeo Beckham

David Beckham’s son Romeo also attended the Wimbledon tournament with his girlfriend Mia Regan. The footballer opted for a satin co-ord set, comprising of a bowling shirt and loose pants. To finish his look, the young athlete chose all-white sneakers.

Skepta

Monochrome white ensembles always stand out and for the right reasons. British rapper Skepta understood the assignment and chose a loose white linen shirt that he paired with white denim trousers. That might sound too simple on paper but the rapper knows a thing or two about fashion. He amped up his look with cool accessories including a chunky ring and a thick gold chain necklace. To make things more fun, the rapper added a suede ticket hat to his look.

David Lauren

David Lauren went for a quintessential Ralph Lauren (notice a pattern) look, and like most other celebrities on this list, went for a navy blue blazer. He paired it with white trousers, a striped shirt and a bottle green printed tie. Wayfarer sunglasses and a light blue pocket square completed his ensemble.

Rahi Chadda

Indian model and influencer Rahi Chadda also went for the signature colour of the tennis championship. Similar to other attendees, the model wore a navy blue blazer, though he paired it with a blue and white striped shirt and a green checkered plaid tie, along with wide white trousers and dress shoes. What really stood out was the silhouette of the pants which was reminiscent of ’70s fashion.

Jamie Tartt

While other celebrities chose shades of blue and white, Jamie Tartt stood out from the crowd with his beige and brown knitwear ensemble. He wore a knitted vest and a cardigan set along with camel-coloured trousers. However, the most interesting thing about his outfit was the accessories. He styled his tie as a scarf, giving his look a summery aesthetic.