5 yoga clothing brands to know in Bangkok

Gyms and studios are great places to sweat it out. However, if you’re running on a tight schedule, home workouts are a lifesaver. So, if what you need is some versatile activewear that isn’t as hardcore as what we’d wear to the gym, Also, it should be something we can wear to just chill out. The solution? Yoga clothing. Finding the right yoga clothing brands to shop for can also mean you’ll be able to look chic, relaxed, and sporty at the same time.
Comfortable, lightweight, and ready for action, yoga clothing is possibly the best kind of stay-at-home wear. From Moodactiv to Jenim Sports, we’ve rounded up some of the chicest yoga clothing brands in Bangkok for you to shop online.
Colourful and motivating, Moodactiv’s athletic wear is just the uplifting spirit we all need right now. As well as their bright, chic, and comfortable leggings and yoga bras, they also hold live training sessions with professional trainers on their Instagram page. Here’s an all-around great way to stay actively motivated, happy, and effortlessly stylish.
Image: Courtesy Moodactive
This brand is all about sustainable, active style without compromise. As far as yoga clothing brands go, Dharma Bums stays most true to the core principles of yoga: love and compassion. They’re dedicated to using the most eco-friendly processes and textiles, using sublimation printing to create their patterns in a way that uses less water and electricity. Their super soft fabrics are made from sustainable fabrics, such as Lenzing Modal or textiles made from recycled bottles. What’s more, their product range is very inclusive too, providing stylish maternity pieces and great options for plus sizes.
Image: Courtesy Dharma Bums
Here’s one for the fashionable Gen Z. Big on monochrome aesthetics and cropped-fitting cuts, Nessaj has trendy athleisure wear that works on the streets as well as at home. Their solid and statement fits include running leggings, yoga sets, sports suits, and sports shorts. It’s sassy and it’s sporty.
Image: Courtesy Nessaj
An old favourite for trendy Bangkokians. One of the more established activewear brands in the city, V Activewear is still going strong with their chic and elegant workout clothing. From sleek white total looks (including flattering slim-fit jackets) to bodysuits and colourful shorts, they have a lot to offer for your at-home yoga or workout sessions. With innovative UV protection fabrics, they’ll be perfectly durable and protective once you’re back doing outdoor activities too.
Image: Courtesy V Activewear
Jenim Sports is a sweet and no-fuss athleisure brand with a style that’s very girl-next-door. With simple feminine styles in vibrant colours and prints, you can take your pick from their various themed collections. From basics to vacation-ready pieces, the label offers sports bras, leggings, tank tops, and shorts to work out in style. Comfortable fabrics and relaxed fits mean that their outfits are also great for just chilling out at home.
Image: Courtesy Jenim Sports
Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Moodactiv