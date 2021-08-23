You can now have luxury goods delivered to your doors with ICONSIAM Luxury Ultimate Chat & Shop

With the current situation, online shopping has become the ultimate shopping experience for many of us. Sometimes, though, buying an investment piece is more than just a click or two via an automatic function on an app. It requires more attention and care, and that’s why ICONSIAM has managed to fill that void with the ICONSIAM Luxury Ultimate Chat & Shop service.

This new shopping companion offers an outstanding shopping experience that is equally as enjoyable as strolling around the riverside shopping mall itself. Receive consultations and real-time service as if you are right in front of the displays at the boutique yourself. Even better, shoppers can indulge in a personal shopping experience plus all the perks of the ICONSIAM Luxury Chat and Shop privileges.

ICONSIAM Luxury Ultimate Chat and Shop

Whether you are looking for the latest pieces or classics from brands such as Bottega Veneta, Fendi, Tiffany & Co., Kwanpen or the likes, ICONSIAM will have you covered. Add LINE @ICONSIAM, select ICONSIAM Ultimate Chat & Shop, then ICONLUXE to get started.

Browse through the online window display, make inquiries, purchases and discuss your choice of payment with ICONSIAM’s shopping assistants. Once that’s done, sit back and relax while you wait for your dream delivery at home.

Siam Gift Card and Cashback

From now until August 31, 2021, enjoy up to THB8,000 Siam Gift Card and up to 30 per cent cashback from participating credit cards once you reach the minimum spending with ICONSIAM Luxury Chat and Shop:

Shop THB30,000 or more and receive a THB3,000 Siam Gift Card, eligible for the next purchase of THB6,000/ receipt.*

Shop THB100,000 or more and receive a THB5,000 Siam Gift Card, eligible for the next purchase of THB10,000/ receipt.*

Shop THB300,000 or more and receive a THB8,000 Siam Gift Card, eligible for the next purchase of THB16,000/ receipt.*

*Terms and conditions apply and can be inquired at purchase.

To shop top luxury brands with ICONSIAM Luxury Ultimate Chat and Shop, visit the ICONLUXE Ultimate Chat & Shop website. Looking for other brands? Stay tuned to find out which upcoming brands will be added to the Chat and Shop service.



For more information, visit ICONSIAM, LINE @ICONSIAM, Facebook @ICONSIAM or call 1338.