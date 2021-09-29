Zara launches a pet collection with matching outfits for dogs and humans

They say that pets often resemble their owners, and now, thanks to the Zara Pet Collection, this can go beyond character and translate into matching fashion, too.

Who let the dogs out looking

good? Likely the brand-new

.

this

For those who unironically fill out their Instagram bio as a “Dog Mum”, “Dog Person” or any other variations upon the canine-adoring theme, get matchy-matchy with your favourite furry friend with these following combos from Zara’s cutest release yet.

Cuffed and Collared

A contrast striped cuff has all the hallmarks of a great Varsity fit; membership within any intramural sports club not necessary. So, if you and your pup would really just enjoy a nice dog-friendly staycation and leave the long-distance running to the professionals, we say just dress the part.

Pet Collection Knit Sweater (THB 990) Plush Jersey Jogging Trousers (THB 1490)

Cosy Up

There’s only one fool-proof way to dress come wintertime: in layers. And what’s one more if it’s a layer as cosy, as fuzzy and as deliciously tactile as an off-white blanket of soft, nubby shearling? If your furry friend has reservations, tell him none necessary: it’s all faux!

Pet Collection Faux Shearling Jacket (THB 1490) Faux Shearling Overshirt (THB 2490)

Essentials Only

There are a lot of very adorable knits, outerwear and winter beanies in the Zara Pet Collection, but remember not to overlook the essentials, too. The leashes, harnesses and soft doughnut beds are points for upgrade; accessories and must-haves that will get its fair share of use everyday as opposed to a more fanciful purchase (as cute as they are!). Prep for brisk bathroom breaks with a leather mobile phone carrier that only carries your bare minimum.

Pet Collection Coloured Strap (THB 790) Soft Leather Mobile Phone Bag (THB 1590)

Left on Red

We might just have seen the last of this summer’s rainy season, but, again, it’s Hong Kong. Who knows when a typhoon will come swanning and swerving along our coasts. Until then, prep for next year’s wet weather with a firetruck-red raincoat for the dog, a water-repellent sweatshirt for you. Good Christmas ‘fits, too.

Pet Collection Red Raincoat (THB 1490) Water-repellent Padded Sweatshirt (THB 1890)

Snood Dog

One inferior note about what would otherwise be a perfect piece of headgear: Can’t see ears. Though, rest assured, the little pom-pom seated directly at the crown more than makes up for it. Expect a cacophony of coos, awws and iPhones sneakily angled in your direction for the majority of this walk. The beanie will also look snappy peeking and bopping out of a carrier bag, should your pooch get tired.

Pet Collection Knit Beanie (THB 790) Knit Jacquard Hood (THB 990)

Barking and Sparkling

Officially, this sparkly belt is not a part of the Zara Pet Collection, my apologies for the misdirection. But they did use a canine model for this SKU, so all’s fair in love and listicles. A treat for any upcoming glitz-and-glam-themed doggy birthday parties, this rhinestone belt can be tugged on as a makeshift collar in a pinch for quick Instagram pictures. Anything for content! Then, what’s theirs is yours. Now you have two glittery belts. Good news for you.

Maxi Rhinestone Belt (THB 1290) Special Edition Rhinestone Belt (THB 1890)

Green Light

From Bottega Veneta bathrobes to those TikTok-viral House of Sunny dresses, there’s been a grand revolution vis-à-vis the colour green lately. Dogs, apparently, can only see within the spectrum of yellows and blues, so they won’t get to appreciate how absolutely cool you both will look cast in all-green, top-to-toe; snout-to-paw. So be sure to tell them.

Pet Collection Green Raincoat (THB 1490) Wide-leg Jeans (THB 1890)

Can We Get it in a Doggy Bag?

Belt bags worn splayed diagonally across the chest feel a little like a thing of the past in these no-festival days, but when Fido wears it? Amazing. Adorable. Trendsetter. So independent! For short walks, pack lightweight treats and a roll of waste bags in theirs; a bottle of water, a camera and the cards-keys-phone trifecta in yours.

Pet Collection Nylon Belt Bag with Strap (THB 1490) Nylon Belt Bag (THB 1590)

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.