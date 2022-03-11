Where to find that viral TikTok Zara dress in Bangkok

Many, many things have to go right for something to become known, let alone manifest virality. This viral Zara dress that’s making the rounds on TikTok, though? It shot to fame all on its own.

Spanish highstreet fashion brand Zara is no stranger to overnight fame. From its iconic high-waisted jeans to a dress that got its own Instagram handle, it’s always just a short while waiting until another Zara find becomes another viral hot item. This time it’s a pink slip dress, priced at around just THB 2000.

Why you need this viral TikTok dress from Zara

What: A pink satin slip dress Where: Zara Price: THB 2190 Why: There’s something sacred about a viral Zara find. There was that black-and-white polka-dotted dress in 2019 that had its own dedicated Instagram following. Then, there were those high-waisted, wide-legged jeans that also appeared in supermodel Adut Akech’s Vogue 7 Days 7 Looks feature. Because a viral Zara find attests to virality we, the people, can participate in; attests to cuts of culture that we, the people, are not barred from. Which means no Himalaya Birkins encrusted in diamonds; no Balenciaga-this, Gucci-that.

Why (cont’d): Beyond its viral hold — the hashtag #ZaraPinkDress was reported to have over 1.7 million views on TikTok — this slip dress ticks a lot of boxes. The slip dress, as a genre, is something safe; something relatively uncontroversial; something that pretty much looks good on bodies of all sizes and shapes. This Zara version adds to the familiarity with trend-forward winks, like the contoured bust re: lingerie details or the strappy, cut-out back that makes the simple silhouette a lot more interesting. And the colour! You never know when you’re going to need a Barbie costume. Might as well have one steamed and on-call. GET IT HERE

And just in case it sells out, here are some other pink slip dresses:

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.