Human Made unveils its first pop-up at Central Embassy today
02 Nov 2023 01:21 PM

Human Made unveils its first pop-up at Central Embassy today

Porpor Leelasestaporn

The iconic streetwear brand Human Made is presenting their Season 26 Fall/Winter 2023 Collection and exclusive collaboration with Siwilai at Central Embassy this 2 – 16 November.

Good news for Japanese streetwear aficionados as Human Made, the brainchild of the visionary Japanese designer NIGO known for its seamless blends of street culture and craftsmanship, is presenting their Season 26 Fall/Winter 2023 Collection and Thai exclusive collaboration to Thailand, with its first pop-up store opening today at Central Embassy‘s Siwilai Store.

Human Made
Image Credit: Siwilai Store.

Aligning with their brand slogan, “Gear for futuristic teenagers,” this collection showcases a polar bear print with vibrant graphics and lively colours–a poignant symbol to raise awareness about climate change. As part of their pop-up at Siwilai Store, Human Made is also showcasing their unique collaborations with prints featuring elephants, and a massive elephant statue displayed at the centre of the shop.

Human Made
Image Credit: Siwilai Store.

Founded by a fashion designer and DJ player NIGO in 2010, Human Made has garnered followers among streetwear enthusiasts for its vintage and true mid-century Americana distinctive style.

Human Made
Image Credit: Siwilai Store

The exclusive Human Made Pop-Up in Thailand will be open from 2 November – 16 November at Central Embassy’s Siwilai Store. 5/F.  

Fashion Style Central Embassy Human Made
