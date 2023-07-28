Beyoncé teams up with Tiffany & Co. for a Renaissance-inspired jewellery collection

Queen Bey has been riding high on the success of her seventh studio album Renaissance ever since its release on 29 July 2022. In celebration of its first anniversary and to honour the singer’s ongoing record-breaking Renaissance World Tour, Tiffany & Co. is launching a new Return to Tiffany® & Beyoncé collection.

According to a July 2023 press release by the American brand, the limited-edition collection reimagines the fashion house’s classic Return to Tiffany® motif by “infusing it with the iconography and spirit of the tour”.

The collection debuts on 29 July 2023, coinciding with Beyoncé’s first of the two Renaissance World Tour performances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

About the new Return to Tiffany® x Beyoncé collection

Some of the first looks from the capsule collection show the silhouette of the disco horse on the Renaissance album cover, nicknamed Reneigh by fans, engraved on one of the pendants. Some others feature the “Welcome to the Renaissance” engraving.

According to the press release, 100 per cent of profits from the sales of the collection will benefit the About Love Scholarship program — a partnership among Tiffany & Co., BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation that launched in 2021.

The proceeds will further build upon the USD 2 million pledged in 2021 provided for scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). These include Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University in Ohio.

Price range and other details

The Return to Tiffany® x Beyoncé collection launches on Tiffany.com on 29 July 2023, with items ranging from USD 275 to USD 700 approximately.

The new collection marks the continuation of Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co.’s long-lasting relationship that began way back in 2021 with the brand’s About Love campaign starring the American singer. However, this is the first time the singer is releasing her own jewellery collection.

The luxury maison is also the official jeweller for the Renaissance World Tour.

(Hero and featured image credit: Tiffany & Co./Instagram; Tiffany & Co.)