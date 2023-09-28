From classic to timeless to bold accessories, check out these 6 genderless jewellery essentials every wardrobe needs.

More individuals, especially the youth, are becoming highly conscious of their appearance and fashion choices. This heightened awareness has increased society’s fashion sense, whether it is for self-expression, to stay on trend, or to stand out. With aesthetics and individuality holding great significance, jewellery has become an excellent tool to enhance outfits and show off your personal style. Now, if you don’t have cute accessories already to match your outfit, we’ve got some ideas to share. Check out our 6 genderless jewellery essentials.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: @solod_sha / Pexels]

6 genderless jewellery essentials every wardrobe needs

Hoop earrings

Big or small, hoop earrings are timeless and classic. Although they make a statement, they can be subtle, and that’s what we all need sometimes— to not be over the top. Plus, they’re incredibly versatile. Whether casual or formal, any look can be elevated with a good pair of hoops. For women, to upgrade a basic fit or if you’re showing off your neckline, try a chunky hoop. Whereas for men, opt for a tiny hoop earring to look more chic.

Pearl strand necklaces

Like hoop earrings, pearls will never go out of fashion. One genderless jewellery staple that everyone should have is that iconic pearl necklace. Trust us. It’ll change your entire look and aesthetic. They exude timeless elegance.

Bangle bracelets

Bangles are a great starter bracelet because they’re not too dainty. Similar to the dome ring, this piece can make a statement on its own. It is subtle yet still has that pizzazz to enhance any look without additional jewellery. Bangles are also perfect for layering and stacking, as seen with the Cartier Love bracelets below.

Plain, gemstone, or diamond stud earrings

Studs are a popular choice for earrings, especially if they’re your first earrings, and for good reason. Whether it’s a diamond stud, gemstone, or plain, this accessory is a must-have. They are perfect for daily wear, even while exercising or swimming, making any outfit look clean and polished. Although plain studs are an excellent choice, larger diamond or gem studs are the way to go if you want to add that sparkly sparkle when the sunshine hits.

The dome ring

Jazz up your look with a bold statement ring, specifically the dome ring. They’re the perfect accessory. Just wear one on your finger, and it’s already giving. Shiny, bare, or embellished with a precious gem, this one item will polish off the entire look. More are always welcome if you want to enhance your look.

A watch

Our last essential is a watch. Timepieces have become a staple for many as watch culture becomes less exclusive and more expansive. And yes, although smartphones can also tell time, watches serve a greater purpose beyond that. They are stylish accessories that can enhance one’s fashion, complementing the outfit. Whether you prefer a classic, modern, luxurious, or a simple dress watch, it will always add a touch of sophistication to any occasion.