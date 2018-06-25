Where to find the most gorgeous Thai fine jewellery in Bangkok

Whilst Thailand is most commonly known for its culinary treats and crystal clear ocean waters, few people know that a sparkling heart beats in its capital, with a vast array of exclusive Thai fine jewellery shops, selling locally-sourced gemstones, showcasing Thai-inspired designs and fine Southeast Asian craftsmanship. In fact, some even go so far as to say that the jewellers from the Old Siam region are amongst the best in Thailand, noted for their fine detailed and innovative designs.

Yet where gold and silver shops are many and plenty scattered around buzzing China Town and beyond, Thai gemstone and jewellery houses have long been cropping up all over the city. Catering to Thai and international clientele, they focus on Thai-borne jewellery and design, paying great attention to top quality stones and age-old artistry. From folklore-inspired Thai ruby bracelets to delicate diamond floral earrings, have a look at our favourite local jewellery houses below — you’ll want to add these Thai treasures to your collection of sparkles.