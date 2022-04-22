Q&A: Pacharee Sophie and Kunthalee Vera, founders of jewellery brand MoonTree

Sisters and founders Pacharee Sophie and Kunthalee Vera who inherited their love and passion for gems and pearls from their beloved father, were destined to create MoonTree.

Dream-like pearls, birthstones, chains, and gemstones: these are the perfect jewellery pieces to delight and enhance imaginations, and are the kind that Thai jewellery brand MoonTree likes to create. You can even spot a piece from their collection in an episode of Sex and the City, worn and chosen by Carrie Bradshaw herself. There’s something incredibly mystical and timeless about MoonTree’s pieces; they are intimate and unique, and can be passed on for generations to come.

That is precisely what founders and sisters Pacharee Sophie and Kunthalee Vera had in mind when creating MoonTree. The two sisters became mothers under almost the same lunar sky, were raised in a gems and pearls trading family, and have inherited their father’s unique storytelling abilities to be passed on to their jewellery. For them, MoonTree was fate.

With this, the passion they have for natural gemstones comes naturally. MoonTree, to them, is not just a brand of clothing and jewellery, but a belief to pass on to parents and raise their children in the utmost creative ways. To let your imaginations roam, allowing their little wonders to wander freely, and see creativity in every blink of their eye.

Here, we got to sit and talk to the sisters about what inspired their brand, from their journey into adulthood, to their expanded interests into natural fabrics and local arts. We learn about how these two art collectors and jewel makers also support local artists into developing something they can truly believe in and honour, and the future they have in store for MoonTree.