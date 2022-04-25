Stack your memories (and rings) with the new Piaget Possession collection

facebook
Style
25 Apr 2022 12:52 PM

Karn Chatikavanij
Style Writer
Style
It all started with a simple turn of ring. Since it was created in 1900, Possession has become such an iconic jewellery line for Piaget. With a collection of rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces that continues to grow today, Possession is now welcoming some fresh and young additions to the group. With stack-able pieces and more vibrant colours, these novelties come with a modern-day mindset for both men and women to have fun and “turn life on”.

Celebrating life and youthful energy, the shapes in the Possession collection revolve around a movement, a spin, or a playful twist. The idea is to express a feeling of uniqueness and joy for the wearer.

[All images courtesy of Piaget]

Combining the classic beauty of gold with the vivid colours of high-quality stones, Possession is all about stacking, mixing, and being creative with our jewellery pieces. There’s so much fun involved in playing with their incredible range of colours. You could pair a vivid blue ring with a bright green earring for a perfect tropical match.

Many of the pieces themselves are customisable, such as the necklaces that can be worn long or short. One neck, ten fingers, two wrists, and two earlobes: the possibilities are endless. And Piaget Possession is here to provide.

All of the precious stones in Piaget’s offerings are sourced according to Piaget’s highly selective standards. For the additions to the Possession collection, new sapphires, emeralds, and rubies  bring more lively colours and light to three new sets of high jewellery. To keep encouraging inventiveness and individuality, all earrings are sold individually from the new collection. It’s up to you to buy one, or four. 

Piaget possession

Like a charm bracelet celebrating life, you can continue to add more pieces to your stack for each great memory or milestone. Celebration, spirit, and statement – that’s what Possession is all about.

For more information, visit www.piaget.com.

Piaget High Jewellery
