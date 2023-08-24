Van Cleef & Arpels introduces new timepieces to its Perlée collection

In 2008, Van Cleef & Arpels launched its Perlée collection, which has become part of their identity. However, the Perlée motif has been the brand’s signature since the 1920s and remains iconic to this day. Literally translating to ‘beaded’ in English, the design consists of numerous golden spherical beads. This design technique is seen in countless of their creations, including their newest additions to the Perlée collection.

With Van Cleef & Arpels’ recent additions to its Perlée collection, the latest items showcase the company’s jewellery and watchmaking savoir-faire. Not only are these watches stunning, but these new variations offer a contemporary take on jewellery that tells time.

[All Images Courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels]

The newest additions to Van Cleef & Arpels’ Perlée collection

VCA’s new creations come in five timeless models— four with 23mm diameter cases, while the fifth comes with a 30mm case. Each watch highlights the Maison’s Perlée aesthetic with a double row of golden spheres displaying their side in mirror-polished rose gold or diamond-paved white gold.

The dials are adorned with a décor of pavé-set diamonds, guilloché rose gold or mother-of-pearl, each capturing the light for an intense sparkle. As Van Cleef believes in using only stones that are meet the highest quality criteria, the diamonds utilised are at D to F for colour and IF to VVS for clarity. Expert gemologists also undergo a strict selection for the mother-of-pearl.

Each watch comes with an interchangeable alligator strap, and a second strap from the collection can be chosen. However, customers can also opt for a jewellery bracelet instead. Composed of articulated golden beads, this bracelet will, without a doubt, make heads turn. It is also comfortable to wear, since it follows the wrist’s movement, in true attention to detail.

Besides these five timepieces, VCA also released six ‘jewellery secret’ watches. These creations gained inspiration from the 17th-century pocket watches by using curved and colourful pendants. Worn as a necklace, one can simply check the time by rotating the bejewelled motif.

Three of these ‘jewellery secret’ watches are lined with signature beads that complement the intense shades of each gemstone. For instance, the rubies are complemented with rose gold, whereas the other models with sapphires and emeralds are paired with yellow gold.

For the last three pieces, three rare materials appear in the Perlée collection, taking the form of cabochons. Here the blue-grey to light-blue shades are chalcedony. The precious gem is paired with white gold to enhance its raw, beautiful blue colour. There’s also the first-ever use of pastel rose quartz in this collection, accented with rose gold. The last timepiece showcases a gorgeous dark violet-tinged blue sodalite set in yellow gold. As mentioned, each stone utilised for Van Cleef & Arpels products is chosen for its quality and iridescence, thereby undergoing a strict selection process.

For further information about the new additions to the Perlée collection, please visit Van Cleef & Arpels’ website here.