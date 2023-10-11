Louis Vuitton to host its first Men’s Pre-Fall Show in Hong Kong

Following the debut of his first collection for Louis Vuitton in June, Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams is now taking the show from Paris to Hong Kong to present the fashion house’s first-ever Men’s Pre-Fall collection

As “Asia’s world city,” Hong Kong has long held the position as travel and retail hub — thanks in part to it levying no sales tax or VAT. However, while neighboring cities such as Shanghai and Seoul have been graced with shows, Hong Kong seemed to have forgotten, until now.

The Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 Show, scheduled for November 30, will be Pharrell’s second-ever presentation. As a sense of vitality begins to return to the city once again, following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the show couldn’t come at a better time. Louis Vuitton established its first boutique in the city back in 1979, and since then has held a strong presence in the city, operating seven permanent locations while running regular events and regional activations.

Pharrell, who took the reins as Men’s Creative Director of Louis Vuitton in February following Virgil Abloh’s passing, has made made various trips to Hong Kong over the years, from performing at 2013’s BLOHK Party festival to his most recent visit earlier this March for the launch of his digital auction platform, JOOPITER.

Stay tuned for more details regarding LV’s 2024 Men’s Pre-Fall Show to surface in the coming weeks.

Images: Jeremy Moeller/Peter White/Getty Images