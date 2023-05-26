LSA Style Anatomy: 5 looks for different occasions with Up-Poompat

Whether he’s heading to an exclusive event or just chilling with nature, Up is always dressed to impress.

For this month’s LSA Live! we are here today with Poompat ‘Up’ Iam-samang. Intelligent and talented, this Thai actor is mainly known for starring in the Y-series called Lovely Writer: The Series. However, besides working in the entertainment industry, Up is also pursuing a doctorate as he enjoys learning. With that, we can already imagine his busy schedule as he juggles being on set, attending events, university, and even socialising with friends. But how does Up dress up for these occasions? Well, Up told LSA that he loves to wear casual and comfortable clothing. “That’s why I choose SANDRO, their collection is perfect for any situation, especially their Spring / Summer 2023.”

