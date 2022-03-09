LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Baifern Pimchanok

Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes.

In this edition, we have our eyes on Baifern Pimchanok, an award-winning Thai entertainer, actress, and model who is most famous for her lead role in the 2010 sleeper movie hit Crazy Little Thing Called Love with Mario Maurer. Baifern is known for her acting talent, and many of her movies garner a lot of attention. One of her most notable Thai dramas was The Leaves, where she wasn’t only praised for acting skills, but also gained a large international fanbase.

Nonetheless, Baifern Pimchanok’s off-screen persona is all about exuding charm through a classy yet edgy style language. She’s a pro at pulling off any kind of look pretty effortlessly. Her sense of style is as versatile as her acting prowess, and from mini dresses to headbands, here are five style cues to take from her.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @baifernbah]