LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Baifern Pimchanok

Draw the attention to your legs with mini dresses
Mini dresses are a perfect way to show off long legs. Regardless of the colours and patterns that you go for, they’re a foolproof way to make your legs look longer as well. A good pair of heels complete this look.
[Image Credit: Instagram @baifernbah]
Step up your hair game with headbands
Headbands give you the rare ability to look polished in under three seconds. Especially during this work-from-home period with countless online meetings, they’re one of the few quick fixes to elevate your look and frame your face without putting a full face of makeup on.
[Image Credit: Instagram @baifernbah]
High-waist pants never go out of style
High-waist pants boast a great blend of comfort and sophistication, offering plenty of coverage and structure to many body types. You can mix and match them with an array of casual or formal tops to create a dynamic look for any occasion. Absolutely a closet staple that will make you look effortlessly put-together every season.
[Image Credit: Instagram @baifernbah]
Crop tops for the summer
Whether they’re multicoloured or boldly patterned, crop tops make this summer’s star fashion item. Not only do they accentuate your chest, but they also help to flaunt your summer abs and upper body, pairing nicely with high-waisted pants, too.
[Image Credit: Instagram @baifernbah]
Two-piece co-ord outfits are the way to go
Two-piece outfits offer a quick style solution and make it easier to get dressed. They’re a superb way to pull off an instant look that serves a great vibe for daily wear, special occasions, and holiday parties.
[Image Credit: Instagram @baifernbah]
Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes.
In this edition, we have our eyes on Baifern Pimchanok, an award-winning Thai entertainer, actress, and model who is most famous for her lead role in the 2010 sleeper movie hit Crazy Little Thing Called Love with Mario Maurer. Baifern is known for her acting talent, and many of her movies garner a lot of attention. One of her most notable Thai dramas was The Leaves, where she wasn’t only praised for acting skills, but also gained a large international fanbase.
Nonetheless, Baifern Pimchanok’s off-screen persona is all about exuding charm through a classy yet edgy style language. She’s a pro at pulling off any kind of look pretty effortlessly. Her sense of style is as versatile as her acting prowess, and from mini dresses to headbands, here are five style cues to take from her.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @baifernbah]
