OMEGA adds new colourful dials to their Aqua Terra collection

Began in 1848 in Switzerland by Louis Brandt, OMEGA remains one of the most prominent luxury watch brands dominating the world today. Not too flashy, but still radiating a luxurious feeling, these timepieces are perfect for any situation (even underwater.) Watch lovers are sure to be pleased with the variety of colours, attention to detail, and versatility in OMEGA’s Aqua Terra collection.

With the original Seamaster debuting in 1948, OMEGA has been continuously developing this line. The first Seamaster Aqua Terra collection unveiled itself in 2003 and has been evolving ever since. Divided into two series variants, the larger 38mm model comes in Atlantic Blue, Bay Green, Sandstone, Saffron, and Terracotta. The 34mm edition has dials in Sea Blue, Lagoon Green, Sandstone, Shell Pink, and Lavender. Despite the previous Aqua Terra collections having the staple “teak deck” in the dial finishing, this new design provides a cleaner finish. All models also sit perfectly on the wrist and all are cased in fully polished stainless steel. More than just an accessory, this recent series is exhilarating as OMEGA gives this familiar collection a sense of individuality, a new life revived with various daring personalities.

Powered by OMEGA Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8800, the watches self-wind in both directions and has a power reserve of 55 hours. The Aqua Terra collection is also certified by METAS as Master Chronometer, withstanding magnetic fields up to 15,000 gausses. Above all, another great feature is its impressive water resistance of 150 metres, making it perfect for everyday wear.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: OMEGA]

Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M 38mm

In the 38mm series, there are more bolder earthy colours, giving it a masculine feel. The most striking shade in this line is “Terracotta,” which was created through a process called chemical vapour deposition (CVD). The deep metallic scarlet hue makes the dial extremely eye-catching and prominent. On the other hand, the rest of the dials use the more familiar physical vapour deposition (PVD) to create the colours. “Saffron,” for example, is a unique dial made through PVD. It’s not gold and not orange colour gives the dial a vivacious character. Adding a bit of oomph, that personal charm, into the design. Yet, “Atlantic Blue” is also tasteful for those interested in a more traditional option, especially with the captivating sunburst effect.

Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M 34mm

A more feminine version of the Aqua Terra series is the five new 34mm models that contains 18k white gold hands and indexes. With rounded markers and hands, this line has a softer aesthetic. Another difference between the 34mm and the 38mm series is the unique colour dials. Moreover, these timepieces, specifically in “Shell Pink” and “Lavender,” are perfect for ladies due to the cotton-candy-like shade and the light purple hue. The “Lagoon Green” dial provokes tranquility due to its alluring deep turquoise. Other gender-neutral tones include “Sea Blue” and “Sandstone.”

“From ocean to earth,” the Seamaster Aqua Terra collection is definitely one of the best everyday luxury timepieces money can buy. Also, with OMEGA’s 175 years of expertise, the brand sure holds it’s dominance in the watch-making industry, through their innovativeness and high quality standards.

