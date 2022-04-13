Get in the deep end with Bell & Ross’s latest Diver Brown Bronze 

To put it simply, it’s the ultimate watch for the ocean dweller. The new 03-92 Diver Brown Bronze by Bell & Ross is a true underwater tool that responds to the exact specifications of the Swiss diving watch, making it the perfect deepwater companion So, what exactly makes it so suited for travel and adventure?

We’ll start with its exterior. The watch’s name already proudly captures its warm, earthy colour that is easy to dress and combines a natural feel with a relaxed elegance. Meanwhile, the back is stamped with a diver’s helmet – a historical symbol of scuba diving. All contained in a perfectly matching copper hue case, the watch comes with two straps to choose from. The matt brown leather strap with beige topstitching has a strong neo-retro feel that reinforces the watch’s vintage, authentic spirit. A second black braided rubber strap is also available, which is more suitable for underwater use.

As for the specifications? They’re just as accommodating. Resistant to blows, thermal shocks and salt water, the Diver Brown Bronze complies with the international standard ISO 6425.



The 03-92 Diver Brown Bronze is at once subtly retro and decidedly modern. It combines tradition and modernity, vintage and contemporary. It accompanies the elegantly dressed to dinner just as well as it does swimmers beneath the ocean waves. Wherever your travels take you, the Diver Brown Bronze is prepared for the occasion.

The timepiece is limited to 999 pieces only. For more information, visit www.bellross.com.