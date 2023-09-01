Blackpink’s quiet luxury watches we’re obsessing over

From Rolex to Cartier, our favourite K-pop quartet truly love their quiet luxury timepieces. Here, we look at the best of Blackpink’s quiet luxury watches.

While trend cycles this summer have ceremoniously lapped up the quiet luxury fashion trend, it comes as no surprise that stealth wealth-approved watches constitute one segment that cannot be as easily duplicated as its sartorial counterpart. For K-pop idols Blackpink, their watch collection might be relatively recent but it’s the wonders they’ve picked up that thunderously proclaim how soft-spoken their fortune really is. Today, we take a closer look at the best of Blackpink’s quiet luxury watches.

Blackpink’s love for quiet luxury and watches

Not every K-pop idol can make it big, but those sitting front-row at the world’s most coveted fashion events have cut out the competition. Although their earnings might evoke envy in some people, it is inevitable that these stars enjoy the fruits of their own labour. Even if that means blowing extra cash on some truly covetable luxury watches.

For Blackpink, the South Korean popstars are no strangers to the quiet luxury trend. While their stage personas are all about lace, corsets, and frills, off-cameras, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa have established their love for the logoless aesthetic. Despite all four ladies signing the dotted line for multiple luxury endorsements — Lisa is the ambassador for Bulgari, Celine, Mac, and Prada; Rosé for Saint Laurent, and Tiffany & Co.; Jisoo for Dior Beauty and Cartier; and Jennie for Chanel and Calvin Klein — their exclusive picks from these labels have often abandoned their prominent insignia. It is their ability to swap maximalism with understated tees, unbranded denims, and understated luxury watches that ensures these ladies are always on-trend.

What are some of Blackpink’s quiet luxury watches?

While the Blackpink ladies have often expressed their love for eclectic accessories, it is to be noted that their love for quiet luxury watches has been as subtle as the trend itself. Jisoo and Lisa’s wrists have showcased a few timeless selections while Jennie and Rosé remain confined to a couple of costly iterations. We take a look at the best of Blackpink’s quiet luxury pieces.

1. Lisa in the Rolex Datejust 69173

Always an accessories girl, Lisa knew her floral mini dress from UNIF would not be the same without her assortment of embellishments— one of which happened to be the Rolex Datejust 31. Among the lineup, however, was her Chanel calfskin bum bag, Chrome Hearts ring, hoops, and alphabet necklace from Celine. She even picked up a pearly heart hair clip to accentuate her fringed double buns. If her accessories gravitated toward silvers, it was her Rolex that added the much-needed metallic gold contrast. With its 11-diamond dial and five-piece link metal bracelet, the watch is one of the more irreplaceable pieces in Lisa’s collection.

2. Lisa in Rolex Oyster Perpetual 36 Tiffany Blue

Lisa wearing the Rolex Rolex Oyster Perpetual 36. (Image: Instagram)

For a quiet day out in Seoul with friends, Lisa lined up her quiet luxury-approved accessories and took them for a collective spin. From her Celine mini backpack Folco In Triomphe canvas and calfskin to her Margaret Jeans from the brand, the Blackpink rapper ensured her outfit did most of the talking. While her Vivienne Westwood-designed beaded charm necklace definitely warrants a second look, it’s her Rolex Oyster Perpetual 36 in a celebrity favourite shade of Tiffany Blue that establishes Lisa’s love for quiet luxury. Owning a Rolex might be on everyone’s wishlist but casually wearing one for a last-minute Tuesday lunch is the ultimate sign of elite access.

3. Jisoo in Cartier Tank Watch

Jisoo leaving the Incheon Airport in a Cartier Tank Française watch (Image: Twitter)

Exiting Seoul’s Incheon International Airport requires a timely movement across the papparazzi-lined arrival strip. For the occasion, Jisoo slipped into her silver Cartier Tank Française watch, perhaps a gift for being a friend of the brand. Sleek, minimal, and a masterpiece in steel casing, this watch comes with a faceted crown in steel and is decorated with a synthetic cabochon-shaped spinel. The silvered sunray dial, blued-steel sword-shaped hands, and sapphire crystals on the bezel elevate the timeless charm of this watch.

4. Jennie in Chanel Première Iconic Chain Watch

Jennie wearing the Chanel Première Iconic Chain Watch (Image: Twitter)

Leaving Seoul might be an everyday affair for Blackpink at the moment but it’s still no excuse to give it their best airport look. This time, Jennie’s dash to the departure gates saw the 27-year-old in a monochromatic shirt dress and a black watch that’s easy to miss. Zoom in and you can see the glorious Chanel branding forming the canvas for this timepiece. If the bezel is a more minimal rendition, it’s the watch’s steel chain bracelet, interwoven with a black leather ribbon strap that fixates you with its charm. The price? A cool THB 1.48 million, give or take.

5. Jisoo in Panthère de Cartier Watch

To fit into the Parisian dress code, Jisoo pulled out an effortless Acne Studio wrap dress to match the bright skies of the French capital. While her Christian Dior monogrammed tote— a revered favourite amongst all celebrity gradients — was the bag of choice for her must-haves, it was sharply contrasted with the understated Cartier accessories. Case in point is her Panthère de Cartier watch and the silver Clash de Cartier bracelet — all available for a small fortune each. Doubling up a statement piece of jewellery, Jisoo’s timepiece features a steel case, a bezel set with brilliant-cut diamonds, and an inconsequential price tag of few thousand dollars.

6. Jennie in Chanel Boy Friend Watch

Ditch the partner but get the Boy Friend watch was the motto dictating Jennie’s outfit of the day. Dressed in a grey vest by Sandy Liang and pleated trousers from Grove, Jennie gave fans a sneak peak into her daily off-duty schedule. Although The Idol actress modelled the Chanel denim mini flap bag for her mirror selfie, watch-lovers could not miss the iconic Boy Friend timepiece that graced her dainty hands. Retailing for just THB 500,000 estimated, the plain-looking watch came with an impressive quilted pattern calfskin strap and an 18k beige gold bezel.

7. Lisa in Bulgari Serpenti

Lisa wearing the Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas Watch. (Image: Lisa via Instagram)

Trust Lisa to serve edgy looks that feature some of the most sought-after watches in the world! For a quick mirror selfie, the Blackpink rapper slipped into her structural Celine Chasseur jacket and kept her Remy bag close to her chest. Her Chrome Hearts stud earrings might pack in a punch with its USD 1480 price tag but it’s the Bulgari Serpenti watch that wipes away any accessorial competition. Snaking around her skin with its diamond-encrusted bezel and channeled gold strap, the watch has stealthily dominated the wardrobe of quiet luxury connoisseurs.

8. Jisoo in Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch

Jisoo at the Smugglers VIP Premier (Image: Twitter)

Amidst her armory of Cartier watches lies the Ballon Bleu which might look like elementary design but is everything but. Sculptural with a steel case, fluted steel crown set with a synthetic cabochon-shaped spinel, and a steel bezel set with 50 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 0.58 carat, this timepiece stands on the more exclusive side of celebritydom. The striking blued-steel sword-shaped hands make it a piece worthy of Jisoo’s wrist space.

(Main and Featured Image: Lisa/ Instagram)

This article originally appeared on Prestige Hong Kong.